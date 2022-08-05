BMW puts Mzansi Edition spin on 118i, 128ti and 218i Gran Coupe

Charl Bosch

BMW has passed the Mzansi Edition baton to the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe after introducing it on the X3 and 3 Series last year.

Essentially a series of interior and cosmetic tweaks, the latest Mzansi Editions use the 118i, 128ti and 218i as base, with exterior items on the former comprising the M Sport pack, red M Sport brake calipers, the gloss Shadow Line grille surround, black chrome exhaust outlets, extended door sills, carbon-look mirror caps and carbon front splitter.

Mzansi Edition features on the 118i and 128ti.

Adding to these, the 128ti receives a faux carbon diffuser and 19-inch M light alloy wheels versus the 118i’s 18-inch wheels.

Inside, both receive the BMW Live Cockpit Professional setup as standard, together with a glass panoramic sunroof, black cloth seats, the M Sport seatbelts and in the case of the 118i, the upgraded Hi-Fi sound system. Sport seats trimmed in black-and-red cloth feature on the 128ti.

On the colour front, the 118i and 128ti Mzansi Edition can decked-out in Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic and Skyscraper Grey Metallic, with Misano Blue Metallic and Melbourne Red Metallic available for the former. Unique to the latter is Storm Bay Blue Metallic.

At the other end of the scale, the 218i Mzansi Edition also receives the M Sport and Shadow Line packs, as well as the black chrome exhaust, M Sport brakes, 19-inch alloys, carbon bootlid spoiler and faux carbon mirror caps. The same interior adaptions and choice of colours as the 118i round the 218i off.

Only the 218i gets the Mzansi Edition treatment .

Up front, no changes of have taken place, meaning outputs of 103kW/220Nm from the 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine in the 118i and 218i, and 180kW/380Nm from the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol residing underneath the bonnet of the 128ti.

Retaining the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the 118i Mzansi Edition will get from 0-100km/h in 8.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 213km/h, while the 218i, which has the same transmission, will dispatch the benchmark sprint in 8.7 seconds before also topping out at 213km/h.

The 128ti Mzansi Edition meanwhile utilises an eight-speed Steptronic ‘box and will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds before hitting a top speed of 243km/h. Like the 118i and 218i, drive is routed to the front wheels only.

Price

Standard on all three is a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan.

1 Series

118i – R625 072

118i Sport Line – R647 772

118i M Sport – R660 772

118i Mzansi Edition – R763 872

118d – R669 250

118d Sport Line – R691 950

118d M Sport – R704 950

128ti – R744 260

128ti Mzansi Edition – R838 160

M135i xDrive – R910 537

2 Series Gran Coupe