BMW puts Mzansi Edition spin on 118i, 128ti and 218i Gran Coupe

BMW has passed the Mzansi Edition baton to the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe after introducing it on the X3 and 3 Series last year.
Essentially a series of interior and cosmetic tweaks, the latest Mzansi Editions use the 118i, 128ti and 218i as base, with exterior items on the former comprising the M Sport pack, red M Sport brake calipers, the gloss Shadow Line grille surround, black chrome exhaust outlets, extended door sills, carbon-look mirror caps and carbon front splitter.
Adding to these, the 128ti receives a faux carbon diffuser and 19-inch M light alloy wheels versus the 118i’s 18-inch wheels.
Inside, both receive the BMW Live Cockpit Professional setup as standard, together with a glass panoramic sunroof, black cloth seats, the M Sport seatbelts and in the case of the 118i, the upgraded Hi-Fi sound system. Sport seats trimmed in black-and-red cloth feature on the 128ti.
On the colour front, the 118i and 128ti Mzansi Edition can decked-out in Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic and Skyscraper Grey Metallic, with Misano Blue Metallic and Melbourne Red Metallic available for the former. Unique to the latter is Storm Bay Blue Metallic.
At the other end of the scale, the 218i Mzansi Edition also receives the M Sport and Shadow Line packs, as well as the black chrome exhaust, M Sport brakes, 19-inch alloys, carbon bootlid spoiler and faux carbon mirror caps. The same interior adaptions and choice of colours as the 118i round the 218i off.
Up front, no changes of have taken place, meaning outputs of 103kW/220Nm from the 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine in the 118i and 218i, and 180kW/380Nm from the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol residing underneath the bonnet of the 128ti.
Retaining the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, the 118i Mzansi Edition will get from 0-100km/h in 8.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 213km/h, while the 218i, which has the same transmission, will dispatch the benchmark sprint in 8.7 seconds before also topping out at 213km/h.
The 128ti Mzansi Edition meanwhile utilises an eight-speed Steptronic ‘box and will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds before hitting a top speed of 243km/h. Like the 118i and 218i, drive is routed to the front wheels only.
Price
Standard on all three is a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan.
1 Series
- 118i – R625 072
- 118i Sport Line – R647 772
- 118i M Sport – R660 772
- 118i Mzansi Edition – R763 872
- 118d – R669 250
- 118d Sport Line – R691 950
- 118d M Sport – R704 950
- 128ti – R744 260
- 128ti Mzansi Edition – R838 160
- M135i xDrive – R910 537
2 Series Gran Coupe
- 218i – R671 072
- 218i Sport Line – R693 772
- 218i M Sport – R706 772
- 218i Mzansi Edition – R781 972
- 218d – R729 858
- 218d Sport Line – R752 558
- 218d M Sport – R765 558
- 220i – R742 590
- 220i Sport Line – R765 290
- 220i M Sport – R778 290
- M235i xDrive – R960 840