This is how much: Proton X50 and X70 officially priced

With estimated pricing released last month, returning Malaysian marque, Proton, has now divulged final stickers for the X50 and X70 SUVs.
Set to be joined at a later stage by the Saga small sedan, both models will become available for test drivers on the 15th of this month before going on-sale in September. According to Proton, an initial batch of 1 200 has been allocated to South Africa.
It’s return to South Africa after twelve years announced back in April, with Combined Motor Holdings (CHM) assigned distribution rights to 25 dealerships, the brand, famous for the Persona, Gen-2, Satria Neo, Savvy, Arena and the Saga, has changed focus by placing emphasis on luxury at an affordable price.
As is known by now, both the X50 and X70 are spun-off of models from Proton’s parent company Geely, namely the Binyue in the case of the former and the Boyue that provides the foundation for the latter.
X50
Based on the B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) platform, which is claimed to have no relations with the CMA used by the Volvo XC40, the X50 comes in four trim levels; Standard, Luxury, Executive and Premium, all powered by the 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged that is offered in the XC40.
While paired as standard to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with drive going to the front wheels, the unit produces 110kW/226Nm in the former trio and 130kW/255Nm in the T-GDI badged Premium. No consumption or performance figures are known at present.
X70
One of Proton’s oldest models internationally in that debuted in 2018, a year after Geely’s takeover, the X70 utilises the same engine as the X50 after the previous 1.8-litre turbo fell by the wayside following a mid-life update earlier this year.
Riding on Geely’s NL architecture, the unit in the X70 carries the T-GDI designation from the outset, meaning the same outputs of 130kW/255Nm fed to the front wheels through the mentioned seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box.
Compared to the X50 though, the Luxury trim grade falls away leaving the Standard, Executive and Premium, with all-wheel-drive being available as an option, surprisingly only on the Executive.
While exact spec remains to be confirmed, Proton did confirm items such as a touchscreen infotainment system, alloy wheel sizes between 17 and 19-inches, dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging and a sunroof.
Price
X50
- X50 1.5T Standard DCT – R449 900
- X50 1.5T Luxury DCT – R499 900
- X50 1.5T Executive DCT – R535 900
- X50 1.5 T-GDI Premium DCT – R579 900
X70
- X70 1.5 T-GDI Standard DCT – R529 900
- X70 1.5 T-GDI Executive DCT – R579 900
- X70 1.5 T-GDI Executive AWD DCT – R629 900
- X70 1.5 T-GDI Premium DCT – R639 900