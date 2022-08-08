Dynamically adapt new Range Rover Sport priced

Charl Bosch

Unveiled back in April as only the third generation to emerge from the factory in Solihull since premiering originally in 2004, Land Rover South Africa has officially confirmed pricing details of the all-new Range Rover Sport.

Going on sale from October, the model that fills the gap between the full-size Range Rover and the Velar joins the former by being based on the new MLA-Flex platform Land Rover claims is both stiffer and more rigid than before.

Designed from the onset to accommodate an electrified powertrain, of which a wholly battery powered example will become available in 2024, the Sport boasts not only the latest version of Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system, but depending on the trim level, adjustable air suspension springs, a 48-volt Active Roll Control system and an electronic active differential.

Side profile still instantly recognisable as that of a Range Rover

As well as Active Torque Vectoring, Active Roll Control and All-Wheel Steering, the Sport is lower and shorter than its predecessor, but still offers up a ground clearance of 281 mm and wading depth of 900 mm.

For South Africa, the expansive line-up spans ten models, four engine options and five trim levels, with all being the recipient of the new 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, the toggle switch operated eight-speed automatic gearbox and the 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster.

Sporting frontal styling from the full-size Range Rover and a rear facia seemingly inspired by that of the Nissan Z, the Sport range kicks-off with the Dynamic S, whose list of standard items comprise a wireless smartphone charger, LED headlights, grained leather seats, 20-inch alloy wheels and a surround-view camera system.

Rear facia takes after that of the new Nissan Z

Upping the ante, the Dynamic SE receives perforated Windsor leather, Pixel LED headlights and 21-inch alloys, while the next step-up Dynamic HSE swaps the latter for 22-inch wheels, the headlights for Digital LEDs and the upholstery for semi-aniline leather.

Next up is the Autobiography, which gets a panoramic sunroof and dark satin grey 22-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels, headed by the SV Bespoke, whose itinerary includes ambient lighting and illuminated treadplates.

Capping the range off is the limited-run First Edition that comes as standard with 23-inch alloy wheels, perforated semi-aniline leather, forged satin chrome carbon inserts and First Edition branded illuminated treadplates.

All models have as standard the 13.1-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system and 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster.

On the motivation front, petrol power comes courtesy of two engines; the Jaguar-Land Rover developed 3.0-litre Ingenium straight-six that pumps out 294kW/550Nm in the P400, and the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that replaces the Ford-made 5.0-litre supercharged V8 with outputs of 390kW/750Nm in the P530.

On diesel front, only one variant of the 3.0-litre Ingenium straight-six has been selected, the D350 that outputs 257kW/700Nm. Like its petrol siblings, the oil-burner omits the 48-volt mild-hybrid system European models feature as standard.

Completing the range is the P510e, which combines the straight-six petrol with a 38.2-kWh battery powering a 105 kW electric motor. The replacement for the P400e, the setup produces a combined 375kW/700Nm and allows for an all-electric range of 113 km.

Price

As before, all models’ sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.