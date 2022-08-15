Proton X50 and X70 features list revealed

Charl Bosch

Ahead of sales commencing in September, Proton has divulged full specification details of the X50 and X70 following the confirmation of pricing earlier this month.

X50

Based on parent company Geely’s BMA platform, the X50, which debuted in Malaysia two years ago as a rebadged version of the Geely Binyue that went on sale in China two years before, serves as Proton’s entry level model until the reported arrival later this year of the recently updated Saga sedan.

Measuring 4 330mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 2 600 mm, the X50 has a width of 1 800 mm, height of 1 609 mm and claimed boot capacity of 330-litres with all five seats up.

ALSO READ: This is how much: Proton X50 and X70 officially priced

As is known by now, motivation comes from the same 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine used in the Volvo XC40, but in two states of tune; 110kW/226Nm and 130kW/255Nm in models wearing the T-GDI badge.

The sole transmission is a seven-speed dual-clutch with drive going to the front wheels only. Still unknown are performance and fuel consumption figures, though standard on all derivatives is a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport.

Rear facia has similarities to the Range Rover Evoque .

Comprising four models and trim levels, items on the entry-level X50 Standard consists of 17-inch alloy wheels, black fabric seats, projector-type LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, manual air-conditioning with rear vents, plus:

four-speaker sound system;

cruise control;

eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

remote engine start;

all around electric windows;

push-button start;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

ABS with EBD, BAS and ESC;

Hill Descent Control;

Hill Hold Assist;

Traction Control;

Next up, the Luxury receives auto on/off LED headlights, LED fog lamps and a leather wrapped steering wheel, as well as black leatherette seats, six airbags and front parking sensors.

Building on the Luxury is the Executive, which swaps the 17-inch wheels for 18-inch alloys and the eight-inch display for a 10.25-inch setup.

Red-and-black leatherette interior a standard inclusion on the range topping Premium .

As well as a digital instrument cluster, roof rails and an electric driver’s seat, the Executive sports automatic air-conditioning, a six-speaker sound system, tyre pressure monitor and a surround-view camera system.

Completing the Proton X50 range is the Premium, which apart from being the sole model powered by the T-GDI engine, comes furnished with:

rain sense wipers;

black-and-red leatherette interior;

auto-dimming rear-view mirror;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Autonomous Emergency Braking;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Park Assist;

Lane Keep Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Departure Warning

In total, six colours are available; Snow White, Jet Grey, Armour Silver, Citric Orange, Ocean Blue and Passion Red. Details surround the respective warranty and/or service plan will be announced next month.

X70

Another example of Geely ownership is the X70, which rides on the Chinese brand’s NL platform and debuted four years ago in Malaysia as one of the first Proton badged Geely models, in this case, the Boyue that bowed in China in 2016.

Facelifted in Malaysia this year, which saw the 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine making way for the T-GDI used in the X50, the Proton X70 measures 4 519 mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 2 670 mm, height 1 694 mm and width 1 831 mm.

Like the X50, the X70 received a mid-life update earlier this year .

Aside from the mentioned powerunit, the X70 also only has a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, but the option of all-wheel-drive on the mid-range Executive with the rest being front-wheel-drive only.

As on the X50, all X70’s feature a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport

Comprising four models and three trim levels, items on the base Standard comprises 17-inch alloy wheels, auto on/off headlights, LED fog lights, a black fabric interior, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, plus the following:

Space Grey one of six colours available for the X70

cruise control

push-button start

dual-zone climate control with rear vents

all around electric windows

six-speaker sound system

reverse camera

rear parking sensors

six airbags

ABS with EBD and BAS

Electronic Stability Control

Hill Descent Control

Traction Control

Hill Hold Assist

Up next, the Executive receives LED headlights and daytime running diodes, as well as rain sense wipers, an electric tailgate, black faux leather seats and:

electric driver’s seat

eight-speaker sound system

front parking sensors

surround-view camera

All models feature an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard, while the brown Nappa leather seats are exclusive to the top-spec Premium X

At the top of the range is the now renamed Premium X, which gets brown Nappa leather seats, a nine-speaker sound system, electric tailgate as well as:

ventilated front seats with electric lumbar support for the driver

19-inch alloy wheels

tyre pressure monitor

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Lane Keep Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control

Forward Collision Warning

Lane Departure Warning

Auto High Beam Assist

On the colour front, the Proton X70 comes in a choice of six shades; Snow White, Space Grey, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Ruby Red and Cinnamon Brown.

As with the X50, details surrounding the X70’s warranty and service plan will only be announced either before or at the national launch in September.

Price

X50

X50 1.5T Standard DCT – R449 900

X50 1.5T Luxury DCT – R499 900

X50 1.5T Executive DCT – R535 900

X50 1.5 T-GDI Premium DCT – R579 900

X70