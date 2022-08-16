WATCH: Police on the prowl for driver who took GP2 car on highway

Motoring Correspondent

Police in the Czech Republic have launched an investigation after the posting of several videos on social media over this past weekend, of a GP2-era Dallara driving on a major highway.

In a series of Twitter postings, the Dallara GP2/08, which served as the base for the second-tier GP2 series between 2008 and 2010, a championship renamed Formula 2 in 2017, can be seen driving at apparent highway speeds, before being unleashed albeit in a civilised manner a few moments later.

Decked-out in colours and Marlboro branding supposed to mimic Michael Schumacher’s 2004 Formula 1 championship winning Ferrari F2004, the GP2/08 derived motivation from a normally aspirated 4.0-litre V8 instead of the Ferrari’s 3.0-litre V10 with claimed outputs of up to 462kW in race spec.

According to the caption of a related video, the sightings first started in 2019, and in this instance, shows the Dallara being briefly hounded by a previous generation Chevrolet Corvette C7 while travelling at a seemingly sedate speed.

In publishing the above mentioned clip, US publication Road and Track reports that the driver had been never identified by police in spite of the sporadic appearance on Czech roads.

Said to have occurred this past Saturday, before becoming a viral sensation on Sunday, authorities are said to be on the lookout for the Dallara and its driver, though at present, nothing else is known.