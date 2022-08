As is customary, we analyse the first half of the F1 season during its summer break. This week, we take a look at the frontrunners. Mercedes – AMG Petronas F1 Team Third on constructors’ table with 304 pointsTeam chief: Toto WolffTechnical chief: Mike ElliotChassis: W13Power unit: MercedesDrivers:Lewis Hamilton: Sixth in F1 drivers’ championship; 146 points – second France and Hungary, third Bahrain, Canada, UK and Austria, fourth Australia and Azerbaijan, fifth Spain, sixth Miami, eighth Monaco, 10th Saudi Arabia. Two fastest laps – UK and Hungary. Probably having one of his worst seasons, fighting the W13, and the challenge from...

As is customary, we analyse the first half of the F1 season during its summer break.

This week, we take a look at the frontrunners.

Mercedes – AMG Petronas F1 Team

Third on constructors’ table with 304 points

Team chief: Toto Wolff

Technical chief: Mike Elliot

Chassis: W13

Power unit: Mercedes

Drivers:

Lewis Hamilton: Sixth in F1 drivers’ championship; 146 points – second France and Hungary, third Bahrain, Canada, UK and Austria, fourth Australia and Azerbaijan, fifth Spain, sixth Miami, eighth Monaco, 10th Saudi Arabia. Two fastest laps – UK and Hungary. Probably having one of his worst seasons, fighting the W13, and the challenge from George Russell. Porpoising and bouncing seemed to affect him, but recent results are more positive. Perhaps we will see one of his legendary post-vacation recoveries.

George Russell: Fourth in F1 drivers’ championship; 158 points – third Australia, Spain, Azerbaijan, France and Hungary, fourth Bahrain, Emilia Romagna, Canada and Austria, fifth Saudi Arabia, Miami and Monaco). One did not finish (DNF) – UK (accident damage). Has been impressive. Suffering the same handling issues as Hamilton, he has thrown down the gauntlet and team orders may be his major challenge for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: Gloves off in battle for midfield supremacy

Scuderia Ferrari

Second on constructors’ table with 334 points

Team chief: Mattia Binotto

Technical chief: Enrico Cardile/Enrico Gualtieri

Chassis: F1-75

Power unit: Ferrari

Drivers:

Charles Leclerc: Second in F1 drivers’ championship; 178 points – first Bahrain, Australia and Austria, second Saudi Arabia and Miami, fourth Monaco and UK, fifth Canada, sixth Emilia Romagna and Hungary. Three DNFs – Spain (turbo and MGU-H), Azerbaijan (power unit), France (crash). Three fastest laps – Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia. After three races, he led Verstappen by 46 points, but now trails by 80. Two engine failures, disastrous strategy calls and his own costly mistakes have made his life difficult. Very fast, but from seven pole positions, he won just three. Faces a difficult second half of the season.

Carlos Sainz: Fifth in F1 drivers’ championship; 156 points – first UK, second Bahrain, Monaco and Canada, third Saudi Arabia and Miami, fourth Spain and Hungary, fifth France. Four DNFs – Australia (spin into gravel), Emilia Romagna (accident), Azerbaijan (hydraulics), Austria (power unit). Two fastest laps – Canada and France. Ferrari’s ridiculous strategy has revitalised him. Not afraid of challenging pitwall instructions, he has blossomed. With new-found confidence, he could change the Scuderia pecking order.

Oracle Red Bull Racing

First on constructors’ table with 431 points

Team chief: Christian Horner

Technical chief: Pierre Waché

Chassis: RB18

Power unit: Red Bull Powertrains

Drivers:

Max Verstappen: First in F1 drivers’ championship; 258 points – first Saudi Arabia, Emilia Romagna, Miami, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada, France and Hungary, second Austria, third Monaco. Two DNFs – Bahrain (fuel system vacuum), Australia (power unit). Three fastest laps – Emilia Romagna, Miami and Austria. With eight wins from 13 races, he is still consistently quick, has all his aggression but has shown much greater maturity and control. Hard to beat, providing the RB18 proves to be reliable.

Sergio Perez: Third in drivers’ championship; 173 points – first Monaco, second Australia, Emilia Romagna, Spain, Azerbaijan and UK, fourth Saudi Arabia, Miami and France, fifth Hungary. Three DNFs – Bahrain (fuel system vacuum), Canada (gearbox) and Austria (accident damage). Two fastest laps – Spain and Azerbaijan. A team player, but has the talent and mindset to chase the F1 championship. His maiden pole in Saudi Arabia and first F1 victory at Monaco spurred him on. Only five points behind Leclerc. It could be a tough second half as many will be experiencing penalties as a result of the number of components already used by the teams.

To see the calendar for the rest of the F1 season, click here.