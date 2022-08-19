WATCH: The Citizen Motoring man dragged through the mud!

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Some reckon assembling flat-packed furniture is the ultimate test for any relationship. Partners assuming the roles of driver and navigator on a daunting 4×4 obstacle course might just top that.

A good understanding between driver and co-driver is key for anyone taking part in the annual Rust de Winter 4×4 Jamboree.

Organised by the 4×4 ATV Club of South Africa, the family event is a highlight on the offroad calendar which, earlier this month, returned for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 40th edition of the popular family event saw 135 teams take on a 10-obstacle gymkhana on the first day followed by and a 30 km mountain route in the scenic Limpopo Nature Reserve on day two.

A total of 100 points is up for grabs at each of the spectator-friendly gymkhana obstacles. While the driver has to focus on piloting a vehicle through each obstacle in a set time while avoiding penalties, co-drivers are tasked with various challenges that count towards the score.

These tasks include balancing an open container of water inside a closed bucket, completing a puzzle or navigating his or her blinded driver through an entire obstacle.

The best one out of the lot must surely be the sled. This obstacle requires the co-driver being securely strapped into a sled which the driver must drag through an obstacle course made up of muddy pools.

This writer drew the shortest straw and had the priceless opportunity to be dagged through the mud by his spouse. I’m happy to report that I’m hopeful of washing off all the mud by Christmas!

Rust de Winter is not for the faint-hearted.

While entrants can ensure their vehicles pass the test through all sorts of 4×4 modifcations in the form of bigger wheels, raised bodies and enhanced suspensions, the team-work required inside the car is something money can’t buy.

The biggest and meanest off-roading machine in the world will not make it through the blindfolded obstacle If the driver and co-driver isn’t on the same page.

Children are allowed as passengers on every obstacle provided they wear their seat belts. But most of them prefer to be spectators in order to watch their mom or dad get dragged through the mud.

The mountain route requires team-work to negotiate some seriously demanding natural terrain while keeping within a time limit, with a few official stops to answer general knowledge questions that counts towards the overall score.

“We are the overall market leaders, but we are especially proud of our 4×4 range and how they perform on the sales charts each month, and one only needs to cast an eye over the campsite at Rust de Winter to see how that translates into the real world,” says Lettie Labuschagne, Toyota South Africa’s General Manager for Marketing Communications.

Toyota has partnered the event for the last 29 editions. Although entries are not restricted to Toyotas, it is by far the most represented nameplate among contestants.

Toyota South Africa Motors fielded a fleet of standard Hilux double cabs and Fortuners, which was driven by members of the media. These vehicles impressed with the way they overcame the extreme terrain and challenges in standard specification off the showroom floor.

Husband and wife team of Philip and Alicia Volschenk competing in a Toyota Hilux walked away with the overall prize after dominating the mountain route and winning the gymkhana. The pair will also rewarded with the chance to compete in the Atlantis 4×4 Fun Day in the Western Cape later this year.

