It is happening: New Alfa Romeo sports car confirmed for 2023

Alfa Romeo’s long awaited new sports car is set to become a reality next year as one of its final novel internal combustion powered models before it goes wholly electric in 2027.

The expected replacement for 4C that bowed out three years ago, the still unnamed sports car, which will reportedly take styling inspiration from the iconic 33 Stradale from the 1960s, will pre-date the speculated new supercar due in 2025 and feature a reported carbon fibre chassis made by Sauber, whose Formula 1 operations received backing from Alfa in 2018.

In confirming the new sports car to Britain’s Auto Express three weeks after mentioning the much delayed supercar shelved back in 2019, Alfa Romeo CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, remarked that the newcomer will premiere in the first half of 2023 as something “very exciting”.

“I can tell you [this car] will be a very exciting one, very expensive, very selective. We will probably have some surprising, interesting proposals that will not always be full EV for the coming two years,” the former PSA-era Peugeot boss said.

“At the end of November, I will be in a situation to present to you a 2023 product event. After ‘sportiness’ you add ‘Italian’ and ‘red’ and you have the positioning of Alfa Romeo. It’s simple. Easy to execute”.

Iconic 33 Stradale will reportedly serve as styling inspiration. Image: favcars.com

Despite Imparato not disclosing any further details about the newcomer, apart from describing it as looking “like nothing else”, Auto Express alleges it could potentially derive motivation from the same 375kW/600Nm 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 used in the Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

The mentioned input from Sauber is also set to play a key-role in the eventual production model, however, the exact extent, poised to go beyond the chassis, remains currently unknown.

Last year, Imparato stated that interest on reviving the GTV and Spider remains high after both received the axe three years ago, along with the rumoured Giulia Coupe and 8C replacement, as a result of Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)’s merger with the PSA Group to create Stellantis.

“I also love the Duetto (Spider). Allow me to bring Alfa Romeo to a certain level of economic performance, and then we speak. I emphasise that there is no announcement at this stage, but the GTV, I’m very interested in this concept,” motoring.com.au quoted him as saying back then.

While little is known at present, expect more details to emerge soon in the run-up to Imparato’s 2023 plans for Alfa Romeo, as mentioned, in November.