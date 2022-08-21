Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster revealed as first and final bent-twelve drop-top

Charl Bosch

With the coupe having debuted in March this year as the final encore for the V12 engine, Aston Martin has used the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California to unveil the first and last V12 Vantage Roadster it will ever produce.

Poised to bring the curtain down on the Vantage Roadster moniker after five years, the drop-top V12’s differences from the coupe goes further than the soft-top roof, whose open and closing times surprisingly didn’t elicit a reveal from Gaydon.

Mounted on satin black or diamond turned satin black 21-inch alloy wheels, the V12 Vantage Roadster boasts the same 25 mm wider front track as the coupe, but with retuned adaptive dampers, a smaller battery and a wider front splitter.

Along with the carbon fibre bonnet, front wings, door sills, bonnet and rear decklid, Aston has improved cooling by a claimed 25% thanks to a model specific grille, while additionally trimming weight by 7.2 kg as a result of a new stainless steel exhaust system.

As an additional option, the mentioned wheels can be swapped for lightweight forged wheels, still measuring 21-inches, wrapped in Michelin Pilot 4S rubber.

Fitted as standard with a mechanical limited slip differential, stopping power comes from a six-piston at the front and four-piston at the rear caliper setup, with the carbon ceramic discs measuring 410 mm and 360 mm respectively.

Surprisingly, Aston Martin didn’t disclose the time it takes for the roof to lower to rise.

Bar the semi-aniline leather Sport Plus seats with a so-called wings quilted pattern and carbon fibre shells, the interior of the V12 Vantage Roadster is identical to that of the coupe, however, as an option, buyers can specify the performance chairs made out of carbon fibre and without the electric motors resulting in further weight save of 7.4 kg.

As with the coupe though, a series of customisation options can be applied via the Q by Aston Martin personalisation division.

Up front, power for the V12 Vantage Roadster is unchanged from the coupe, meaning outputs of 515kW/753Nm from the AMG-sourced 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 used in the DB11, DBS and DBX, delivered to the rear wheels via a ZF-sourced eight-speed Touchtronic gearbox.

Interior has been carried over from the coupe

Despite Aston Martin not revealing the V12 Vantage Roadster’s final weight relative to the coupe, it does claim a top speed of 322 km/h and 0-60 mph (96 km/h) 3.5 seconds, the latter a tenth-of-a-second slower than the hard-top.

Officially entering production in the third quarter of the year with delivers commencing during the fourth, the Roadster will have a limited allocation of just 249 units, of which all have already been accounted for.

Like the coupe, the Roadster won’t live past 2025 as it is expected to be replaced by an all-electric model with a different name.