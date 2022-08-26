Faizel Patel

A Tesla Roadster or a Bugatti Chiron, what would you choose? This is what South African born Elon Musk shared on his Instagram account.

The worlds richest man and CEO of Tesla and Space X posted a photo of the super cars comparing the stats, but more importantly the price difference of the two beasts.

According to the stats, there isn’t much difference between the two cars, but the Tesla seems to come out tops.

The Tesla Roadster hits 0-60MPH in 1.9 second while the Bugatti Chiron is just a few seconds faster at 2.4 seconds.

Not much you say, but every second makes a difference, just ask a Formula One driver who is a second behind the leader.

The Bugatti Chiron also edges out the Tesla Roadster when it comes to tops speed at 261MPH compared to 250+ of the electric car.

However, stats aside, when it comes to the price, the Tesla Roadster only costs $200 000 compared to the Bugatti Chiron’s whopping $3M price tag.

The electric car is also likely to have cheaper maintenance costs compared to the Bugatti and boasts a plethora of technical features.

While the post by Musk may be dated, it does get you thinking, or does it?

So, what would you choose?

Social media users shared hundreds of comments on Elon’s comparison post.

Ahmed Muhammed on Facebook gave the Roadster the thumbs up saying “Tesla all the way”, while Frank Prühäuser says comparing the two super cars is incommensurable as the category is absolutely different.

“One is a daily car, the Bugatti is a collector item. It’s especially visible if you compare the processing quality. Tesla is very poor in this category. And, I heard that some of the electronic components are not automotive standard grade? But it seems like, it works (mostly). But, a Tesla will never be a collector item like a Bugatti. A Bugatti is an Artwork. Especially the engine. An electrical powertrain is not a big problem.”

Alexei Morokhovets recollected the Musk’s Tesla Roadster that served as the dummy payload for the February 2018 Falcon Heavy test flight and became an artificial satellite of the Sun.

“One more line is missing: ROADSTER = Interplanetary; one sample is flying to Mars and further right now,” Morokhovets said.

A mannequin in a spacesuit, dubbed “Starman”, occupies the driver’s seat of the Tesla Roadster that is currently on a mission to go where no car has gone before.

