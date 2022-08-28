Inland Historic tour rewinds the clock with old-school magic at Red Star

Andre De Kock

Inland regional circuit racing returned to the Red Star Raceway near Delmas on Saturday, with three competition disciplines providing good spectacle around the twisty four-kilometre track.

Heading up proceedings were two races for the Ben Morgenrood Group Pre-1980 Historic Legend Saloon and Sports Cars.

In their opening race, front row occupants Jannie van Rooyen (Pro Auto Rubber Volkswagen Scirocco) and Stuart Konig (Northern Bolt Volkswagen Scirocco) diced for the lead throughout the eight laps.

The issue was settled in Konig’s favour when Van Rooyen outbraked himself on the final lap, flat-spotted a tyre and lost ground.

Rene Janse van Rensburg (SvTech Ford Escort) took the final podium place, leading home Andre’ ten Napel (TNMC Volkswagen Scirocco), Gavin Lundin (Silverguard Datsun 1200 GX) and Frederick Konig (Northern Bolt Volkswagen Scirocco).

Race two also went to Konig when van Rooyen got stuck behind two backmarkers on the final lap, relegating him to second place again.

Stefan Puschavev, who retired his MI Investments Porsche 911 RSR in race one, finished third, followed by Lundin, Janse van Rensburg and ten Napel.

Startline incidents caused the first two Formula Monoposto heats to be red-flagged immediately.

Didier Diedericks (Formula M) won both the Monoposto races for single seater cars. Picture: Paul Bedford.

They finally got going the third time, and Corrie le Roux (Pigments Formula M) led the race from start to finish. But he incurred a 45 second penalty for exceeding track limits coming into the pit straight on three occasions.

That left Didier Diedericks (Formula M) to win ahead of Le Roux, Hylton Morrow (Chaplins Eyecare Formula M), Herman Krige (Formula M), veteran Jannie Geyser (Formula Vee) and Kennedy Torres (Rack Air Formula Vee).

Diedericks won race two as well, followed by Le Roux, Morrow, Luschen Ramchander (Liqui Moly Forza Vee), Torres and Johannes Gerber (Namib Biltong Formula M).

The first Pursuit race went to Werner Hartzenberg (Aircoolwonders Porsche 916), followed by Wynand du Plessis Junior (DBM Toyota MR2), Rob Clark (Containerforce Honda Ballade), Tiaan Smith (IMS Nissan Sentre 200 STI), Althea Pretorius (Carinvest Nissan Exa) and Willem van Niekerk (Marauder).

Werner Hartzenberg (DBM Porsche 916) took the second Pursuit race at the end of the day. Picture: Paul Bedford.

Race two went to Wynand du Plessis Sr (DBM Porsche 944), ahead of Hartzenberg, Smith, Clark, Du Plessis Junior and Michelle Smith (JMS Nissan Skyline).

The next event at the Red Star Raceway will be a round of the Extreme Festival on 7 and 8 October.