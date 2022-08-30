Red Bull spinning: Meet the only female competitor in Shay’ iMoto 2022

Shaun Holland

With less then 72 hours until the 4th Red Bull Shay’ iMoto spinning competition takes place and with women’s month drawing to a close. We change our focus to the rose amongst the thorns.

Spinning as a competitive sport is unfortunately dominated by males and there are only a handful of women who spin regularly.

Kaylin featured on the front page of The Citizen Newspaper in August 2015.

One of these female spinners is Kaylin Oliphant, more affectionately known as Kayla by her fans.

She comes from Kimberley, in the Northern Cape and when they say dynamite comes in small packages they were referring to this little bombshell.

Kaylin is no newcomer to spinning though, she has been spinning since she was 15 years old and has shown her backers she is one of the best female spinners in South Africa.

Not only has Kaylin already made a name for herself as a women who knows how to drive better than some of the male spinners.

Kaylin has previously made it to the final of the inaugural Red Bull Shay iMoto competition where she was edged out by Vernon “Veejaro” Hendricks due to mechanical issues on her.

If her BMW E30 had not over heated in the final, things may have ended differently.

Kaylin also competed at the 2021 competition, but she had just come back from a long break from spinning.

Unfortunately, she was not on top of her game but over the past year Kayla has been attending many more events and putting in the practice to perfect the skill.

This takes alot of time and dedication not only from Kayla but her entire family.

Kaylin’s father Jerome Oliphant has been Kayla’s number one supporter since day one.

Without the support of her family Kaylin would not be the talented spinner she is today.

Kaylin Oliphant, the female spinner from Kimberley, in the Northern Cape. Photo: Supplied

Kaylin definitely has what it takes to become this years Red Bull Shay’ iMoto champion and being the only female competitor that would just emasculate the other competition and more importantly inspire so many women.

The judges; Magesh Ndaba, Jeff James, Shahiem Bel, and a fourth guest judge, together with the live audience will definitely have their hands full with deciding who drives off with this year’s title.

Judges are seen during Red Bull Shay’ iMoto in Johannesburg, South Africa on September 19, 2020. Photo: Craig Kolesky, Red Bull Content Pool

Tickets to Red Bull Shay’ iMoto are available at www.redbullshayimoto.com and at the door. For those who will not be able to join in on the action at Wheelz n Smokes, can catch all the action on SABC 1 in September.

This content has been created in partnership with Skid Marks, one of South Africa’s top spinning and motorsport platforms. You can follow Skid Marks on YouTube.