Honda makes public new Civic Type R’s power and torque figures

Charl Bosch

With the wraps having come off of the all-new Honda Civic Type R in July, the Japanese automaker has officially confirmed engine outputs, as well as adaptions made to the chassis.

Known internally as the FL5 whereas the previous generation carried the FK8 moniker, the new Type R, once again based on the Civic Hatch, is motivated by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, which has received a new exhaust system, bigger turbine blades for the turbo and an upgraded cooling system.

In North America, where the figures were revealed overnight, the revisions amount to outputs of 235kW/420Nm, an uptake of seven kilowatts and 20 Nm over the FK8 Type R. No performance figures were released, with the same applying to the claimed kerb weight.

Rounded rear facia has elements of the Kia Stinger

On course to be final internal combustion engine only Type R before the next generation becomes wholly electric, Honda has also confirmed the revisions made to the standard six-speed manual gearbox, namely a lighter flywheel, improved rev-matching system and what the brand calls an “optimised shift gate pattern for a reassured and hyper-precise gear change”.

It’s front and rear tracks widened by 25 mm and 19 mm respectively, the Type R’s underneath-the-skin tweaks involve upgraded front and rear suspension and better brake cooling for the four-piston caliper at the front and two-piston at the rear Brembo stoppers.

Mounted on 19-inch matte black alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber as standard, and also equipped with a helical limited slip differential, the once again front-wheel-drive only Type R boasts four driving modes; Comfort, Sport, R+ and the new Individual setting, as well as adaptive dampers and electric power steering.

Revisions inside from the standard Civic are easy to spot

Measuring 4 595 mm in overall length, 2 735 mm in wheelbase and 1 990 mm in width, the Type R stands 1 407 mm tall and in the United States at least, will have a colour palette spanning five hues; Championship White, Rallye Red, Crystal Black Pearl, Sonic Grey Pearl and Boost Blue Pearl.

Positioned above the Civic Si in the States, the Type R will slot-in above the Civic RS, based on the conventional sedan, in South Africa and rate as Honda’s overall flagship from early next year.

Based on the current R839 000 sticker price of the FK8, expect the FL5 Civic Type R to have a likely starting price of close-on R900 000 when it arrives in 2023.