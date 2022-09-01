Red Bull spinning: The new bloods in the Shay’ iMoto competition

Shaun Holland

As the Red Bull Shay’ iMoto spinning competition draws nearer we take a look at the new bloods in the competition to see if any of them can cause an upset thanks to a special advantage that they have.

While they may never have been part of the competition, they have had the advantage of watching the previous three events and they have seen first hand what it takes to become a champion.

Judges are seen during Red Bull Shay’ iMoto in Johannesburg, South Africa on September 11, 2021. Photo: Craig Kolesky, Red Bull Content Pool

They have also seen how other spinners have handled the obstacles on the pitch so this gives them the opportunity to practice and perfect their routines.

This advantage might mean that the new bloods come into the competition and shock the veterans.

ALSO WATCH: Red Bull spinning: Introducing the top 12 spinners heading to Shay’ iMoto 2022

Shandre Green

One of the new spinners to look out for is Shandre Green who comes all the way from Cape Town, and grew up in a family that has motorsport running through their blood.

Yoram Naude

We have Yoram “Yummies” Naude who is a part of Vaaitjie’s team, he has been a stuntman to Vaaitjie for years and has been building his reputation as a spinner over the past five years.

Jean Kruger

Jean “Panjaro” Kruger also competes for the first time and the advantage he carries is that he has been spinning cars since he was 9 years-old alongside his brother Austin Kruger.

Sphesihle Emmanual

We also have Sphe from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, who has already made a name for himself in his hometown but now he is coming to Johannesburg to prove what he can do on a national level.

Ziko Nembambula

The oldest of the newcomers is Ziko Nembambula from Pretoria, he has been spinning for over 20 years and has recently started teaching DJ Maphorisa how to spin. Ziko definitely has the experience and skill to take on the competition.

ALSO READ: Red Bull spinning: Meet the only female competitor in Shay’ iMoto 2022

If these spinners can learn to control their nerve in the competition they can definitely give the veterans a run for their money.

The judges; Magesh Ndaba, Jeff James, Shahiem Bel, and a fourth guest judge, together with the live audience will definitely have their hands full with deciding who drives off with this year’s title.

Judges are seen during Red Bull Shay’ iMoto in Johannesburg, South Africa on September 19, 2020. Photo: Craig Kolesky, Red Bull Content Pool

Tickets to Red Bull Shay’ iMoto are available at www.redbullshayimoto.com and at the door. For those who will not be able to join in on the action at Wheelz n Smokes, can catch all the action on SABC 1 in September.

This content has been created in partnership with Skid Marks, one of South Africa’s top spinning and motorsport platforms. You can follow Skid Marks on YouTube.