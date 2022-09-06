Bentley combines luxury with speed in new Flying Spur Speed

Charl Bosch

Having provided a subtle hint of the incoming with the V8-engine S in June, Bentley has now officially completed its line-up of Speed models with the designation now affixed to the Flying Spur.

The fastest and most powerful Bentley sedan now on-sale, the Flying Spur Speed retains the venerable 6.0 TSI W12 engine, but surprisingly without the power uptake applied to the Continental GT Speed.

This means the same 467kW/900Nm as in the Bentayga Speed channelled to all four wheels via the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, a top speed of 333 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds.

Where changes have taken place though is underneath the Flying Spur’s skin, namely sharper brakes identified by gloss red Bentley branded calipers, recalibrated ratios for the transmission and the same Electronic All Wheel Steering and Torque Vectoring systems as the Continental GT Speed.

Optional Blackline pack comes with a series of blacked-out touches, including on the taillight clusters.

Also retained is the 48-volt mild-hybrid Bentley Dynamic Ride system and the Drive Dynamic modes capable of sending 480 Nm of torque to the front wheels in Comfort mode and up to 280 Nm in Sport.

Despite the power drop compared to the Continental GT Speed, Bentley has been more thorough with the Flying Spur Speed’s exterior and interior adaptions.

Externally, these comprise a dark tint finish for the grille, headlight clusters, side vents, taillights and newly added Speed badges, plus two designs for the 22-inch alloy wheels; the standard dark tint in gloss black and the optional satin also in gloss black.

A jewelled fuel filler cap and oil filter cap rounds the bespoke exterior tweaks off, together with a tinted Flying B mascot, carbon fibre front splitter, carbon side skirts, a carbon bootlid spoiler, carbon diffuser, black window surrounds, door handles and exhaust outlets as part of the optional Blackline pack.

Interior sport a standard piano-key black finish

Inside, the otherwise optional piano key black wood veneer comes as standard, with the option of being swapped at no additional cost for Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus, Crown Cut Walnut or Dark Stained Burr Walnut.

Further unique touches comprise alloy pedals, illuminated Speed branded treadplates, Speed badges, a choice of 15 colours for the leather plus heated and cooled electric seats trimmed in Dinamica made-out of 73% recycled Polyester.

Going on sale in Europe soon, no details regarding price were divulged.