New Chevrolet Montana teased as the next generation Utility South Africa won’t get

Charl Bosch

Devoid of a new model since introducing the current generation eleven years ago, General Motors (GM) has kicked the teaser campaign for the all-new half-ton Chevrolet Montana off ahead of its debut next year in South America.

A model sold and assembled from complete knockdown kits (CKD) in South Africa as the Chevrolet Utility until GM’s departure five years ago, the Montana changes focus by being not only new outright, but also no longer a rival for the Fiat Strada/Ram 700 and aging Volkswagen Saveiro.

Instead, it will solely be offered as a double cab and aimed at the facelift Renault Oroch, as well as the Fiat Toro/Ram 1000 that has dominating the segment since it’s initial unveiling four years ago.

For the first time, the Montana will only be available as a double cab.

First spied testing by motor1.com Brazil in October last year, the provided depiction shows the Montana adopting a more aggressive appearance inspired by the North American TrailBlazer, – not related to the model once sold in South Africa – Blazer and Chevrolet Tracker, the latter a small SUV that replaced the Trax, a rebadged version of the original Opel Mokka, in China and South America three years ago.

Based on the slightly clearer but still cladded-up images released by GM though, the Montana looks more substantial than its soon-to-be predecessor, with recent reports from South America suggesting it to be longer and therefore more versatile as a workhorse compared to the Toro and Oroch.

Along with its exterior, the still unseen interior will be dramatically different and according to a translated teaser by GM to motor1.com Brazil in May, will make “better use of the internal space” in addition to being “smart” in overall appearance.

According to the online publication, the cabin will be modelled on that of the Tracker, meaning a new infotainment system and possibility also a fully digital instrument cluster for the first time.

Another departure from the current model is the Montana’s underpinnings. Whereas the current model uses the discontinued Chevrolet Agile hatch as a base, the newcomer will move to GM’s GEM or Global Emerging Market architecture Opel was reportedly set to use for the new Corsa before GM’s offloading of the brand and UK sister marque Vauxhall to the PSA Group, now Stellantis, in 2017 for a then record R30.3-billion.

This means a potentially lighter kerb weight and for the first time in what will be the Montana’s 20 year history next year, an all turbocharged engine line-up capable of running on petrol, or as law in certain South American markets dictate, ethanol.

Rear facia has elements of the Fiat Toro and even the Strada.

At present, two units are being mentioned as replacements for the dated eight-valve 1.4 and 1.8-litre engines; a 1.2-litre three-cylinder that makes 97kW/190Nm in the Tracker and the bigger 1.3 that makes 115kW/236Nm in the TrailBlazer.

Another first are the transmission choices likely to consist out of a six-speed manual on lower-end models, and a six-speed automatic on flagship derivatives.

Rumoured but not confirmed is the possibility of the self-shifter being either a CVT or even the nine-speed automatic available on the TrailBlazer.

Assembled from CKD kits, the current Montana touched down in South African in 2012 as the Chevrolet Utility, but had been available before then as first the Opel and then later Chevrolet Corsa Utility.

Reportedly nearing the final stages of testing, the Montana’s 2023 reveal date remains outstanding with more details and teasers expected in due course.

What is certain though is that it won’t be returning to South Africa anytime soon to rival the apparent outgoing Nissan NP200 as it once did initially as the Opel then Chevrolet Corsa Utility before becoming the Chevrolet Utility in 2012.

Additional details from motor1.com Brazil.