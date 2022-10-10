Five basic tips to keep your vehicle maintained

Motoring Reporter

Maintenance probably rates as one of the most dreaded words when owning a car for a more than a number of reasons.

While the assumption prevails that a car is a car and thus won’t ever go wrong besides being in an accident, when it does, the end result is shoulder sagging one often dressed with regret and murmurs of, ‘why didn’t we look after it before?’

As per the adage better safe than sorry, Battery Centre has released the following tips on how to look after your vehicle without needing to fork out a lot when matters do indeed go wrong.

Rotate your tyres

Changing your tyres adds up to even wear and maximises distance without having to buy separately and, therefore, end-up with uneven tread patterns.

Light key

Be careful of the amount of accessories you have attached to your vehicle’s key. It could wear out your ignition barrel and ultimately result in a failure to start.

Prepare for an on-board emergency

Always have a series of emergency items on hand such as jumper cables, jack and/or a torch.

Clean view

Make sure your wipers wipe the windscreen clean as to avoid visibility problem.

Keep the charge up

Ensure your battery is up to date even if it is certified maintenance free. Do a visual check to identify possible issues.