Binder heads to Mugello determined to be part of MotoGP in 2027

South African star will lose his Red Bull KTM seat, but there could be other possibilities.

Brad Binder continues his quest in search of a 2027 MotoGP seat at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

Binder will not feature for the factory Red Bull KTM team next year, with Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio replacing the South African and his factory Ducati-bound team-mate Pedro Acosta.

It has been reported that Tech3, which recently renewed its partnership with KTM beyond the current season, might still hand Binder a lifeline post 2026. It is also rumoured that Trackhouse, a team switching from Aprilia to Honda next year, has shown interested in the 2016 Moto3 champion.

Brad Binder confident

“Let’s see. At the moment it looks like we can stay,” Binder told Italian website moto.it. “It would be nice to still be in the paddock next year. That’s my goal, that’s what I want. I want to stay in MotoGP.

“But if things don’t go the way I want, what can I do? It is what it is, and I’ll move forward little by little.”

In order to secure a seat for 2027, Binder will still need to raise his game in his current campaign. He heads to Mugello full of confidence of finding the one-lap pace again he so desperately needs for better results. Two weeks ago at Catalunya he qualified in eighth, his best of the season, before all sorts of drama spoiled a very promising weekend.

One Marquez back, one Marquez out

Marquez and Johann Zarco, who both required surgery after heavy crashes in Catalunya, are both ruled out of the weekend. Alex’s older brother Marc will however return after two surgeries ruled him out of the last two races.

Factory Aprilia pair Marco Bezzecchi (142 points) and Jorge Martin (127) lead the championship ahead of Di Giannantonio (116). Binder (37) dropped to 14th in the championship.

In Moto3, teenager Ruché Moodley will search for his first points of the season at the 5.25km Mugello circuit situated in the Tuscany countryside.

The MotoGP sprint race starts at 3pm on Saturday and the main race at 3pm on Sunday. The Moto3 race is scheduled to start at 11am on Sunday.