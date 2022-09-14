Chrysler sends 300 off with revived power-crazed 300C

Charl Bosch

With the commencing of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit earlier today (14 September), Chrysler has unveiled the swansong edition of the venerable 300 that revives the 300C moniker.

One of only two models still wearing the Chrysler badge, the other being the strong-selling Pacifica minivan, the departure of 300, which only the wore the 300C nomenclature outside of North America regardless of the engine option, also brings to an end the wing-badged marque’s reliance on Mercedes-Benz technology emanating from the DaimlerChrysler-era the 300 was conceived in back in 2005.

Despite the current second generation hailing from 2011, it still uses the underpinnings of the W211 vintage E-Class that bowed-out in 2009, albeit with several revisions having taken place since then.

Last updated in 2015, the final rework applies solely to the returning 300C that will exit production late next year along with the rest of the 300 range for good.

A likely replacement, as per Stellantis’ ten-year turnaround plan for all of its marques tabled by CEO Carlos Tavares following the merger between the PSA Group and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) last year, is expected around 2025 or 2026 using an all-electric powertrain and based on one of the new STLA platforms.

More than just a simple appearance package, the 300C’s unique visual touches comprise 20-inch forged alloy wheels, a bespoke tri-colour 300C badge in the top right-hand corner of the blacked-out grille, a new gloss black bootlid spoiler and black chrome exterior detailing.

A choice of three colours will be provided

Completing the exterior are blacked-out head-and-taillight clusters and a choice of three colours; Bright White, Gloss Black and Velvet Red.

Inside, the discreet touches continue in the guise of piano-key black and carbon fibre inserts, Laguna Black leather seats with 300C embroidered front headrests and silver stitch work on the instrument panel, doors and the seats themselves.

Notable standard specification items include the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto enabled 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, heated and cooled front seats, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a heated steering wheel.

Like the exterior, the 300C’s interior tweaks are small.

On the safety and driver assistance front, the existing array of technologies are complimented by Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Front Collision Warning.

Bolstered underneath its skin by a new active exhaust system, active dampers, a new limited slip differential and Brembo brakes, the main drawing card remains the normally aspirated 6.4 Hemi V8 that will also depart once production wraps-up in 2023.

Carried over from the long since discontinued 300C SRT, the unit has been retuned from 351kW/637Nm to 492kW/644Nm delivered to the rear wheels through a recalibrated version of the existing eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The normally aspirated 6.4 Hemi V8 has been upgraded one last time and will also became obsolete with the 300 line-up in 2023.

According to Chrysler, the 300C will get from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.3 seconds and a hit a top speed of 258 km/h, figures almost identical to those of the SRT despite the increased power and torque outputs.

Now available for ordering, but limited to 2 000 units, pricing kicks-off at $55 000 (R961 664) with an additional 200 examples being destined for Canada.

Unsurprisingly, the 300C won’t be returning to South Africa following the withdrawal of the Chrysler and Dodge brands by the then-FCA South Africa five years ago.