Early F1 debut for Doohan in Abu Dhabi as Ocon leaves Alpine

Long-time Alpine reserve driver last competed in the 2023 F2 series where he finished third.

Jack Doohan will make his F1 debut at the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix following Esteban Ocon’s decision to leave Alpine early. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto) (Photo by Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

Australian Jack Doohan will take the place of Esteban Ocon for the last Grand Prix of the season at Abu Dhabi this weekend,their Alpine team announced Monday.

“BWT Alpine Formula One Team announces that reserve driver Jack Doohan will race in the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in place of Esteban Ocon,” it said.

“The change allows Esteban to be released to Haas to drive in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.”

Doohan, who has already been announced as an official driver for Alpine for the 2025 season alongside Pierre Gasly, will also participate in the end-of-season test for the team at the Yas Marina Circuit.

“The team would like to thank Esteban for his time at the team and he will remain part of the team’s history achieving the first win for Alpine in Formula 1. We wish Esteban the best for the future,” Alpine said.

Ocon raced in 106 Grands Prix after touching down at Alpine in 2020, bagging four podiums and one victory, at the 2021 Hungarian GP.

This season, he sits 14th with 23 points thanks notably to a second place finish in the Brazilian GP.

