Wanna be an F1 driver? David Coulthard explains how [VIDEO]

If you ever had aspirations to be a Formula 1 racing driver, but did not have the opportunity to find out how, well, racing legend David Coulthard has shared some advice for Max Verstappen wannabes.

Coulthard, who competed in 15 seasons of Formula 1 between 1994 and 2008, taking 13 Grand Prix victories and 62 podium finishes was in South Africa for the Red Bull Showrun event on Sunday.

Coulthard and the Oracle Red Bull Racing team on Sunday laid down thick rubber as smoke filled the air in Sandton where part of Katherine Street was turned into a mini F1 race track.

Becoming an F1 driver

While more than 2,000 fans turned out to watch the racing spectacle which ignited the F1 flame, many were probably dreaming of what it would be like to be behind the wheel of the car that hits 0 to 100 in 2.6 seconds and reaches speeds of up to 233 mph (374.97 km/h).

During a briefing before the Red Bull Showrun, Coulthard said wannabe racers must start from the beginning.

“You definitely got to get out in a kart as soon as possible and the key thing people look for is the stopwatch, it’s about speed, raw speed.

“Whenever you see young kids, it’s always when you put them in little fun karts, instinctively they know how to correct the steering. It’s just part of human beings, it’s almost like it’s been part of us for so long. But you’re looking for the one that obviously has the speed and the focus in the end, there’s a lot of talent in people and to develop that talent,” Coulthard advised.

F1 in SA

Meanwhile, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said Formula One is “definitely coming to South Africa”.

The Red Bull extravaganza stimulated the passion of McKenzie who seemed to have made the promise, for the second time, to bring F1 back to South Africa.

“There’s still a big fight at the moment, is it Cape Town or is it Joburg? That decision has not been taken. What I’ve done, I’ve told everybody to stand back. Let me handle it, because twice we’ve been hearing F1 is coming.

“I can tell you this, F1 is definitely coming. F1 told us they’re keen to come, they told us what they need to come and we’re going to give what they need for them to come,” McKenzie said.

