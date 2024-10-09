Regional Extreme Festival readying for action at Red Star Raceway

Day's action will see five disciplines take-on the tight and tricky Red Star layout.

Ryan Naicker (M3 Turbo) could win races in the BMW M Performance Parts discipline. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Inland championship racing will return to the Red Star Raceway near Delmas this Saturday, with the venue to host round six of the Regional Extreme Festival.

BMW action

Heading up proceedings will be two rounds of the BMW M Performance Parts series, with 48 entries forcing the administrators to divide the competitors into two separate races.

Top runners at the front should include Leon Loubser (330i), Bob Neil (M3 Turbo), Andreas Meier (318i STC), Renier Smith (M3 Turbo), Ryan Naicker (M3 Turbo), Nek Makris (335i), Oz Biagioni (M3) and Fabio Fedetto (330i Turbo).

111 Sports and Saloons

Dawie Olivier (BMW 325i) should be the man to beat in the Ferro Energia 111 Sports and Saloon Car races.

(Melanie Spurr (Volkswagen Golf GTI) should be a front runner in the Ferro Energia 111 Sports and Saloon Car races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Challenging him will be the likes of George Economides (Volkswagen CitiGolf Turbo), Melanie Spurr (Volkswagen Golf GTI), Luigi Ferro (Volkswagen Polo), Wayne Lebotschy (Volkswagen CitiGolf), Mike O’Sullivan (Honda Ballade), Wayne Robb (Ford Focus ST) and Phillip Meyer (Porsche 924).

Polo brigade

Fighting for victories in the PABAR VW Challenge races should be drivers like Wayne Masters, Bevin Masters, Miguel Dias, Dean Ross, Dewald Theron and Adriaan de Beer.

Stuart Mack will go to Red Star Raceway as joint overall points leader in the PABAR Volkswagen Challenge category. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Meanwhile, Stuart Mack and youngster Christopher Tate will go to the meeting locked in the overall championship lead, with trouble-free class victories being essential to both.

Supercars

Thomas Reib (Chevrolet Lumina) will be in contention for victory in the Mobil 1 V8 Supercar races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Julian Familiaris (Chevrolet Corvette) could win both the Mobil 1 V8 Supercar races, chased by the likes of Franco Di Matteo (Jaguar XK8), Warren Lombard (Ford Mustang), Thomas Reib (Chevrolet Lumina), Terry Wilford (Ford Mustang) Steve Herbst (Chevrolet Corvette) and Auke Compaan (Ford Mustang).

Single-seaters

Lendl Jansen (Rhema) will be the pre-event DOE Formula Vee category victory favourite, challenged by drivers like Peter Hills (Rhema), Shaun van der Linde (Rhema), Brandon Hills (Rhema), Kyle Watt (Rhema), Marcel Blignaut (Forza) and Jannie Geyser (Vision).

When and how much?

The Red Star gates will be open from 07h00, with qualifying for all classes. Racing proper will commence at 09h45.

Admission will cost R100, with kids under the age of 12 going in for free. Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, and Charmaine has more information at 076 624 6972.

