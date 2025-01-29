Smoothened-out and charged-up facelift BMW iX revealed

Line-up rejig involves X3 inspired looks, improved range and a new flagship M-Performance model.

Having flown under the radar since its global reveal almost five years ago, BMW has afforded the iX its first mid-life update ahead of the commencing of sales in March.

Subtly changed outside

Keeping its standing as Munich’s flagship electric SUV, the still controversially styled iX’s updated aesthetic requires careful spotting as apart from the availability of the M Sport package on non-M Performance variants, BMW has changed the front and rear aprons while also redesigning the headlights as well as the LED daytime running lights.

Line-up is now headed by the depicted xDrive 60 as the most powerful non-M Performance variant. Picture: BMW

Taken from the new X3, the iX’s sealed grille has been restyled with the same internal diagonal pattern, plus the Iconic Glow illuminated surround option.

Unique to the newly introduced M70 is the standard fitting of the M Sport Pro package, black mirror caps, a unique grille design and model specific 22-inch M light alloy wheels.

ALSO READ: All-electric BMW iX 50 SUV performance bargain of the century

Completing the iX’s exterior are new alloy wheel designs ranging from 21 inches to 23 inches and a revised colour palette with five new hues: Space Silver Metallic, Dune Grey Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic and Arctic Race Blue Metallic.

Also, new on the colour chart are three options from the individual catalogue; Frozen Deep Grey Metallic, Frozen Pure Grey Metallic and Titanium Bronze only available on the xDrive 45 and the xDrive 60.

Sharper underneath

Underneath, an equal amount of minor alterations have been made, namely a retuned chassis and suspension, new wheel bearings and wheels promised to reduce friction and rolling resistance, and adaptive electronically controlled shock absorbers as standard on the M70.

M70 has taken over from the M60 as the new flagship, M-tuned iX. Picture: BMW

Included further on the latter are red M brake calipers, Active Steering, the M sport brakes and M-tuned anti-roll bars.

New inside

Inside, more subtle changes have taken place as the basic layout and Curved Display, consisting of the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system, have not been changed.

New to the latter, though, is the latest 8.5 operating system, 5G, and an improved voice recognition system. Other additions include the M multi-function seats and steering wheel as part of the M Sport package, gloss black detailing on the centre console, darkened silver decorative inlays, the M pedals, and an anthracite roof liner.

Interior changes have been kept to a visible minimum. Picture: BMW

New optional extras are automatic soft closing doors, what BMW calls active seat ventilation, a new Heat Comfort Package, quad-zone climate control on the M70 and a 30-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system.

Surprisingly, not changed or bolstered are the suite of safety and driver assistance systems. As before, claimed boot space ranges from 500 litres to 1 750 litres with 40/20/40 split rear seat folded down.

More power

Accounting for the most significant change is the revised model line-up, now headed by the xDrive 45 that replaces the xDrive 40.

Motivated by a new 94.8kWh battery pack powering a pair of electric motors, the setup develops 300kW, 30kW more than the xDrive 40, which uses a 70-kWh battery and allows for a range of 602km. The claimed top speed is 200km/h, with 0-100km/h taking 5.1 seconds.

Powered by a bigger and more powerful 109.1-kWh battery, the xDrive 60 loses its M Performance designation to the M70, as it now serves as the replacement for the xDrive 50.

External changes unique to the M70 are specific 23-inch alloy wheels, the M Sport Pro package and black finishes. Picture: BMW

Developing 400kW and absorbing 30kW on the xDrive 50 and three kilowatts on the M60, the xDrive 60 will hit the same 200km/h top speed as the xDrive 45 but accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds.

More surprisingly is the xDrive 60’s claimed range of 700km as a result of the battery pack that succeeds the 100-kWh module used in the xDrive 50.

Darkened detailing and M-specific graphics and readouts within the Curved Display set the M70’s interior apart from the rest of the iX range. Picture: BMW

Completing the range, the mentioned M70’s slightly smaller 108.9-kWh battery makes a total of 485kW/1 100Nm in Sport mode with the launch control also activated.

The same torque figure but 30 kW more than the M60, the M70 will get from 0-100km/h in the same 3.8 seconds, and a hit a limited top speed of 250km/h. The claimed range is 600km.

Supporting DC charging up to 175kW or 195kW in the case of the xDrive 60 and M70, all iX’s can be had with a 22kW on-board charger, though when using the former pair, waiting time from 10-80% takes 35 minutes for the xDrive 60 and M70, and 34 minutes for the xDrive 45.

Third quarter debut

On-sale from March, as mentioned, BMW South Africa has confirmed availability from the third quarter of the year, with pricing to be announced then.

At present, the outgoing xDrive 40 opens the range with a sticker of R1 735 000, followed by the xDrive 50 priced at R2 350 000 and the M60 at R2 975 000.

NOW READ: Concept BMW iX revealed as Munich’s incoming first dedicated all-electric SUV