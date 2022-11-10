Refreshed Citroën C5 Aircross officially priced

Charl Bosch

Reportedly heading the electric route before 2025, Citroën, after revealing the updated C5 Aircross in January this year, has now confirmed price and spec details for South Africa.

The third Stellantis model after the Peugeot 5008 and Opel Grandland to ride on the PSA-era EMP2 platform that will make way soon for the dedicated EV STLA architecture, the revisions mirror those of the European model inside and out.

What has changed?

Externally, therefore, consist of a new grille resplendent with the new black chevron logo from the C5 X, darkened and restyled LED headlights, a new front bumper with a gloss black lower blade and illuminated LED grille bars.

With the mentioned new front bumpers comes squared-off rather than vertical air intakes, redesigned LED taillight clusters and new 18-inch diamond-cut Pulsar alloy wheels.

ALSO READ: Citroën C5 Aircross updated with C5 X touches

Dimensionally unchanged with an overall length of 4 500mm, wheelbase of 2 730mm, height of 1 670mm and width of 1 840mm, the C5 Aircross keeps its claimed boot space of 720-litres that increases to 1 630-litres with the rear seats folded down, as well as 230mm of ground clearance.

Inside though, the uptakes are more prominent and consists of a new centre console with a toggle switch for the standard six-speed automatic gearbox, new seats and air vents, plus a slightly tweaked 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Spec and tech

As before, two trim levels are offered; Feel and Shine, with both making do with an unchanged powertrain, namely the long-serving 1.6 PureTech turbo-petrol that delivers 121kW/240Nm to the front wheels via the mentioned automatic ‘box’.

Changes at the rear are subtle than at the front .

On the specification front, items on the Feel include the mentioned alloys, cloth seats, LED headlights and daytime running LEDs, folding electric mirrors, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android as well as:

cruise control

six-speaker sound system

dual-zone climate control

rear parking sensors

alloy pedals

Adding to this, the Shine receives the brand-new ten-inch touchscreen infotainment systema and leather seats that are electric on the driver’s side.

The previous integrated infotainment system makes way for a new freestanding setup.

Citroën’s latest take on its trademark hydro-pneumatic suspension completes the Shine’s spec sheet, along with an electric tailgate, reverse camera, keyless entry and push-button start, plus:

Driver Attention Alert

front and rear parking sensors

Lane Keep Assist

Blind Spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Traffic Sign Recognition

Price

Aside from a new Eclipse Blue colour option, five other hues can be specified; Ice White, Steel Grey, Pearl White, Platinum Grey and Black Perla Nera.

Priced at R633 900 for the Feel and at R683 900 for the Shine, both models’ sticker prices includes a five-year/100 000 km warranty and maintenance plan.