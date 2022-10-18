Hyundai puts sticker on refreshed Venue

Charl Bosch

Ahead of its official unveiling within the coming weeks, Hyundai has divulged complete price and specification details of the updated Venue on its website.

Revealed in India back in June, the Venue, which has been a smash-hit success for the Korean marque since its South African premiere three years ago, becomes the beneficiary of a Tucson-inspired Parametric Light grille, albeit with a gloss black surround lending the impression of the lights being embedded into the grille, a new front bumper with a full-width lower intake, new light clusters and daytime running LEDs, plus a satin silver front skidplate on higher-end models.

The most prominent change is to be found at the rear, now resplendent with not only restyled light clusters, but also a full-width light bar running across the tailgate. A new bumper with stacked reflectors on either side rounds the exterior off.

On the model front, the previous Motion and Fluid derivatives remain, but the top-spec Glide bows out in favour of the sporty N Line that receives the model specific N front and rear bumpers, N door sills, black 16-inch alloy wheels with a N centre cap, a panoramic sunroof and a gloss bootlid spoiler as part of the two-tone colour option.

Changes at the rear even more extensive than the front. Note: Indian-market model pictured.

Specification-wise, the Motion retains an unchanged engine line-up consisting of the normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol rated at 61kW/115Nm and the three-cylinder 1.0 T-GDI that pumps out 88kW/172Nm.

While the former makes do with a five-speed manual gearbox, the latter can be had with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch, with the difference in engines also reflection on the spec front.

Unlike the Indian-market Venue, the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster doesn’t any feature on any of the South African models, with the same applying to the steering wheel lifted from the Tucson, Creta, Alcazar/Grand Creta and Staria.

Nonetheless, items on the Motion include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, 15-inch steel wheels with imitation alloy covers, plus the following:

all around electric windows;

a multi-function steering wheel;

dual front airbags;

manual air-conditioning;

rear parking sensors with a reverse camera;

ABS with EBD;

keyless entry;

cloth trimmed seats;

electric mirrors

Over and above these, the forced assisted Motion receives rear vents, 16-inch steel wheels with faux alloy covers, Electronic Stability Programme and Hill Start Assist.

Siting in the middle of the range, the Fluid swaps the simulated alloys for real ones, still measuring 16-inches, while also gaining the mentioned daytime running LEDs, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as:

folding electric mirrors;

cruise control;

roof rails;

cloth/faux leather upholstery;

full-LED headlights;

cooled glovebox;

six airbags

Unlike the Motion, the Fluid is powered exclusively by the T-GDI engine hooked to either the manual or dual-clutch transmission.

Interior changes easy to spot, as are the unique fittings to the depicted N Line.

Besides its newfound sporty appearance, the N Line comes comprehensively specced in the inclusion of automatic air-conditioning, faux leather seats with red stitching, an N branded leather-trimmed steering wheel, model specific 16-inch alloys plus:

electric driver’s seat;

alloy pedals;

red accents;

push-button start;

Drive Mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Sport

As on the Fluid, the turbocharged 1.0-litre engine is the sole option of the N Line, matched only to the seven-speed dual-clutch ‘box.

Price

On the colour front, six mono-tone hues are offered; Polar White, Phantom Black, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Denim Blue and Fiery Red with three two-tone options being availed to the N Line only; Polar White, Shadow Grey and Nicobar Blue, all topped with a black roof.

Across the range, the Venue comes standard with a seven-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a three-year/45 000 km service plan.