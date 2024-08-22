Volkswagen unwraps safer, more tech filled facelift Polo Vivo

Despite the number of changes inside and out, the Polo Vivo's price tag is remained the same.

Volkswagen has afforded its best-selling product and passenger vehicle a series of updates for the first time since its debut in 2018.

Consistently the country’s best-selling passenger vehicle, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo has become a local market institution since debuting as a more affordable retake on the Polo 14 years ago.

Citi’s worthy successor

Adopting Wolfsburg’s tried-and-tested skillset first applied to the CitiGolf, the Vivo has, in effect, taken over its ancestor’s mantle as the “volks-wagen” for all.

With sales of 425 027 units over two generations, the Vivo has amassed more than the 370 000 CitiGolf’s sold from 1984 to 2009, although admittedly, differing conditions and should be taken into consideration.

Name changes

In another instance of “it ain’t broken don’t fix it”, Volkswagen has made a series of alterations to the Vivo not only aesthetically, but also inside as part of the model’s first refresh.

Applicable to the entire range and not just the flagship GT revised in April last year, the changes omit any mechanical differences, or indeed changes to the final sticker price.

Life replaces the Comfortline as the likely volume selling model.

As such, the line-up still comprises five models, albeit with different trim levels denominators as the familiar Trendline, Comfortline and Highline nomenclature have been replaced by the same name identifiers as on the Polo and outgoing Tiguan.

At the range’s entry-point, the Trendline loses any designation and simply becomes the unbadged base Vivo, while the Life replaces the Comfortline.

GT remains the flagship and sportiest Polo Vivo model.

Sitting in the middle, the Style takes the place of the Highline as the range-topping non-sporting derivative below the GT.



For a limited time though, 1 000 examples of the base and Life will be furnished with the optional black styling package priced at R5 000, which now comes standard on the GT.

What has changed outside?

Exclusively made and exported from South Africa with development taking place in-house approved from Germany, the Vivo, which Wolfsburg bills as the most African car on-sale today given its exporting to a number of Sub-Sahara African and Southern African Development Community (SADC), also incorporates a handful of firsts not offered on any other Volkswagen product sold locally or internationally.



The national launch in the Eastern Cape this week, which started at Volkswagen’s plant in Kariega, formerly Uitenhage, and ended in Gqeberha via a trip to and from Jeffrey’s Bay, provided the opportunity to experience three of the respective trim grades, plus all three available engine options.

Life rides on new 15-inch Ubomi alloy wheels as standard.

Stylistically, a keen eye is required to decipher the Vivo’s new aesthetic. Parked next to the pre-facelift that debuted six years ago, the differences are more apparent as all models receive new wheel designs, a restyled grille and 2D Volkswagen badge, new fog lamps with cornering function, and a redesigned front bumper.

In addition to new daytime running lights, the now chrome Vivo logo, without any Polo reference, moves to underneath the Volkswagen badge on the tailgate, while a bee-sting ariel also debuts.

Vivo badge, again without any Polo reference, has moved to directly below the new Volkswagen logo on the bootlid.

New on all but the base model, which rides on 14-inch steel wheels as standard or as an option, 15-inch Tosa alloys, are redesigned headlights derived from those of the pre-facelift GT.

Individually, the Life rides on new 15-inch alloys called Ubomi, while the Style gets 16-inch Portago and the GT it’s trademark 17-inch Mirabeau.

GT badge’s typeface and front now mirrors that of the Polo GTI.

Besides the black styling pack, the latter joins its Polo GTI sibling in being privy to the same typeface and font for the GT badge, the only the difference being the lack of the capitalised “I”.

Finally, a streamlined colour palette has been selected comprising six hues; Pure White, Ascot Grey, Reflex Silver Metallic, Smokey Grey Metallic, Reef Blue Metallic and Wild Cherry Red Metallic.

Spec and interior changes

Opening the door reveals the most significant change in the form of a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that replaces the old 6.5-inch Composition Media system on all derivatives.

Called Mirgor as a reference to it having been co-developed with Volkswagen Argentina for use on the facelift original generation Amarok, the system has, however, been adapted for South Africa and as such, is unique to the Polo Vivo and different from any other current Volkswagen setup.

Interior has been updated with new materials, revisions to the instrument cluster and on the infotainment side.

While the analogue instrument cluster prevails, subtle changes have been made to the graphics’ design and the general fit-and-finish of the cabin upgraded.

Central to the latter are new seats and cloth trim, which, from the Life upwards, accommodates an integrated side airbags in place of the conventional curtain head restraints that deploy from behind the roof pillar.

Resulting in an airbag increase to four, all Vivos also get Electronic Stability Control and a tyre pressure monitor as standard, while cruise control and the lights and vision pack- comprising auto on/off headlight and rain sense wipers – are optional on the Life.

Standard across all models is the new nine-inch infotainment system with App Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For the Style, the latter remains optional and the former standard, while the audio system get an additional two speakers for a total of six.

Besides being the only model with LED headlights, the GT gets the lights and vision package for the start, but, as with the Life and Style, will require extra forking out for the parking package consisting of rear parking sensors and a reverse camera.

Familiar power options

As mentioned, no changes have taken place underneath the Polo Vivo’s bonnet, meaning outputs of 55kW/130Nm from the 1.4-litre engine in the base, and 63kW/132Nm in the Life. The sole transmission option on both is a five-speed manual.

An option for the Life but standard on the Style is the 1.6-litre petrol that sends 77kW/153Nm to the ground via a six-speed Tiptronic on the former and a six-speed manual on the latter.

Finally, the GT retains the three-cylinder 1.0 TSI that delivers 81kW/200Nm to the front axle via a six-speed manual only.

The drive

1.4

For the first section of the route to JBay, the 63 kW 1.4-litre Life with the black pack was selected after the most recent Polo product drive two years ago mainly involved the 1.6 and GT.

Deviating from the set-out route, the N2, to the bumpy, snaking and far less well maintained R102, better known as the Van Stadens Pass, the Vivo coped comparatively well considering its usage will be significantly more sedate than experienced on the launch.

Admittedly, the 63 kW unit surprised with its low-down delivery, although hillier section saw it running out of puff and requiring a few dropped cogs from positive shifting five-speed manual.

Depicted Life comes with the optional black styling package priced at R5 000.

Given what it is, plus the removal of some sound deadening materials as my driving partner pointed out – not surprisingly given the cost focus – refinement was deemed acceptable and the working of the new display about as simple as one could wish for.

Admittedly appearing somewhat after market, navigating through the display proved easy from the start, and the interface easy to fathom from the off. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included from the off.

1.6

With its bigger wheels, the return run in the 1.6-litre engine Life Tiptronic proved more of a mixed bag.

Down the side and rear, the changes have been incremental.

Nowhere as frustrating as the unit found on the Indian-made Polo Sedan driven in 2022, the laggy and hesitant shifts, especially, when going down, blunted the trip back to Gqeberha somewhat as the real advantages of the bigger engine couldn’t be felt fully.

Again, this could be attributed to our driving being on the more spirited side than usual as the ‘box proved much smoother and a bit slicker once in the slower confines of the Friendly City.

Life gets new seat and upholstery, plus the option of side airbags.

As with the 1.4, ride quality in the 1.6 absorbed imperfections well without any nasty rebounds and the fit-and-finish premium for a vehicle at this end of the market.

GT

Having proved its worth when sampled last year, a quick drive around Gqeberha in the GT left more than just a smile.

GT’s added exterior tweaks include sportier bumpers, extended door sills, a painted roof spoiler, chrome exhaust outlet and the now standard black exterior package.

Nippy and surefooted, the combination of the forced assisted three-cylinder and sorted transmission, arguably, results in a true driver’s car feel the more powerful but also DSG-equipped Polo GTI lacks.

Fitted with sports seats complete with red detailing, comfort in the GT is still good, but the ride a touch firmer due to the sport suspension.

Interior changes from the Style is a leather steering wheel, alloy pedals and gear lever and silver detailing around the infotainment system.

Still confidence inspiring and no slouch, the GT prevails as a proper and well-thought-out warm hatch, even if the cheeky black GT decals at the base of the doors have been removed as part of the “grown-up” philosophy the Vivo now conforms to.

Conclusion

While significant plans are set to be implemented come its 15th birthday next year, the revisions applied to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo have been worthwhile, even more so as it didn’t require any price hikes.

Vital not only for the local market but also exports alongside the standard Polo as mentioned, the Vivo’s dominance as South Africa’s best-selling vehicle is seemingly relentless and as such, the weeklong test evaluation is awaited with keen interest.

Price

Standard on all Polo Vivos is a three-year/120 000 km warranty with a service plan being a cost option.

Polo Vivo 1.4 55 kW – R266 600

Polo Vivo 1.4 63 kW Life – R288 500

Polo Vivo 1.6 Life Tiptronic – R320 200

Polo Vivo 1.6 Style – R318 000

Polo Vivo GT – R356 000

