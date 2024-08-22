Ford’s off-road Tremor shockwave released upon Everest

For now, the Tremor is exclusive to Australia, though don't be surprised if this changes before year-end.

Everest Tremor gets the same Bilstein shock absorbers and dampers, alll-terrain tyres and suspension lift as the Ranger Tremor. Image: Ford Australia

The supposed mystery model depicted in Australia at the beginning of the year, Ford has revealed the new Everest Tremor Down Under as the off-road equivalent of the Ranger.

Reported at the time of spied model’s emergence to possibly be called the Wildtrak X, the step-down from the “standard” Everest Wildtrak changes focus by swapping the Ranger Tremor’s 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel Panther engine for the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6.

Still sourced from Thailand where South African-market bound models also originate from, the Everest Tremor sits above the V6-engine Sport in Ford Australia’s line-up and outwardly boasts a black honeycomb grille, standard side-steps, black mirror caps, Tremor badges on the tailgate and base of the front doors, roof rails and a black logo bar between the taillights.

As with the Ranger Tremor, the Everest’s biggest highlight is an additional 26 mm of ground clearance provided the Bilstein position-sensitive dampers and shock absorbers, off-road focused springs, a wider front track and Boulder Grey 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in General Grabber all-terrain tyres.

Decked-in a model specific colour called Command Grey, the others being Shadow Black and Meteor Grey, the Everest Tremor also gets the protective steel bash plate up front, plus an assortment of optional accessories made by ARB with full approval from the Blue Oval.

Somewhat surprisingly, no details surrounding approach, breakover or departure angles relative to the Wildtrak or Sport was released, although according to Australian media, certain off-road tech from the Ranger Tremor has been omitted, the biggest being the Trail Turn Assist system.

At the same time, no details or images of the interior was provided, more than likely as a result of the formal unveiling being slated to happen around November once production officially commences.

According to carsales.com.au, the Tremor’s spec sheet will largely be similar to the Ranger, meaning the standard fitting of the smaller 10.1-inch SYNC 4A infotainment system, the eight-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, Adaptive Cruise Control, overhead auxiliary switches and the wireless smartphone charger.

As mentioned, the 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 will standard fare and not the option it is on the Sport. Therefore, expect the same 184kW/600Nm outputs fed to all four wheels via the General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Approval unknown

Confirmed to carry a sticker price of $76 590 (R926 972), the Everest Tremor has, for the moment, not been approved for South Africa and will most likely only receiving mentioning either towards year-end or in early 2025.

Using the same pricing structure as the Australian variants, expectations are it will fill the position between the bi-turbo Sport priced at R1 068 600, and the V6-powered Wildtrak stickered at R1 180 200.

For the moment though, the Everest Tremor remains locked-out to Australia.

NOW READ: Wildtrak(ing) Ford Everest lays all on the line to reach summit