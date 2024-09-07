Ford Ranger Tremor can work just as hard as it can play

Cargo Management system allows you to create partitions in double cab bakkie's loadbox.

Owning a bakkie has a lot to do with having the best of both worlds – work and play. And in the case of our long-term Ford Ranger Tremor this is exactly what it has been coming down to.

Our last update was all about a leisurely bushveld weekend away trip to a beautifully quiet and remote spot, just outside of Thabazimbi in Limpopo. A trip that involved hours of open tar road and then a lot of high-speed gravel mixed with some hectic off-roading that were all easily taken care of by the multi-mode Terrain Management system onboard our Ford Ranger Tremor.

This system offers six modes that include Eco, Normal, Slippery, Tow/Haul, Mud/Ruts and Sand, plus a handy rock traverse setting. Simply put, it allows you to go almost anywhere without having to be an off-road guru.

Ford Ranger Tremor feature clever cargo system

With play time over, it was back to work for The Citizen Motoring‘s Ford Ranger Tremor. For our next instalment we are going to talk about the convenience of creating partitions in the load box at the back of your Ranger courtesy of Ford’s Cargo Management system.

The Ford Ranger Tremor comes standard with spray-in bedliner. Picture: Ford

Take note, this system is available on all Ford Rangers that have the spray-in bedliner fitted. Our Tremor came standard with this option, but spray-in bedliners are available as Ford approved aftermarket items.

It also works with drop-in bedliners, which is not available on all Ranger models.

Organising the loadbox

“Specially moulded slots in the drop-in bedliner allow owners to make their own wooden partitions and segment the Ranger’s load box to create multiple storage zones.

“Whether you’re trying to keep your groceries in place, or your camping gear organised, it’s easy to segment the Ranger’s load box by measuring, cutting and fitting wooden partitions. And to do so, you can use the Ranger’s tailgate as a work bench by using the two integrated clamp pockets to secure the timber while cutting,” said Tim Cleary, manager: body structures and closure systems at Ford Motor Company.

Being able to create storage zones in your Ford Ranger’s load box means you can keep things exactly where you want them, making them easier to reach when needed. And they are also less likely to become damaged or damage your bakkie because they are not rolling around all over the place.

Multi-tasking bakkie

“With the Ranger used for work, family and play, we felt it was important to make it as easy as possible to create storage zones. Instead of it just being one big open tub, the Ranger’s load box can be customised as a multi-purpose, multi-zone space,” said Cleary.

The Ford Ranger Tremor retails for a suggested price of R977 500 which includes a four-year or 120 000 km warranty. Customers have the option of purchasing a service or maintenance plan up to eight years or 135 000km.