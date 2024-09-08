Easy to see why Mercedes-Benz E-Class buyers are loyal to badge

Frugal, comfortable and classy, the superb E220d sedan is all the car you'll ever need.

According to the three-pointed star, Mercedes-Benz E-Class buyers are the most loyal to the premium German carmaker.

After spending a week in the new Mercedes-Benz E220d AMG Line, we get the loyalism of E-Class buyers. This superb sedan represents everything you could ever want in a car.

Featuring a stylish design, luxury lounge-like comfort, acres of space, ultra-plush interior finishes, the latest technology and connectivity, optional air suspension and rear-axle steering and a peach of a 2.0-litre turbodiesel mill, this Mercedes-Benz E-Class is most definitely a keeper. At least until the newer version is rolled out of course.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets EQ touches

But The Citizen Motoring reckons that the current design is so sleek that it might just be temptation-proof when its replacement does arrive. Especially the all-electric Mercedes-EQ touches that has been incorporated into the exterior.

These include a black panel-like that connects the three-dimensional front grille with the high-performance LED headlamps. The daytime running lights are finish in an eyebrow shape.

The taillights are equally impressive. The two-section LED lights feature a star motif in both light units.

At the sides, our Mercedes-Benz E-Class featured optional flush-fitting door handles which works nicely along with the two separate character lines running down the sides of the sedan.

Notice the star motifs in the taillights. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Inside, the E220 benefits from the 2 961mm wheelbase that has grown by 20mm. There is now more headroom in front and more legroom in the rear, with 540-litres of boot space.

No shortage of space

Our Mercedes-Benz E-Class looked about as big as an S-Class inside when the light shone through the panoramic sunroof onto the white leather interior. This plush leather on all the seats is finished in a pattern my teenage daughters called “clamshell”, a description I simply can’t improve on.

In front there are two 12.3-inch screens, with our E220d featuring an optional third screen in front of the front passenger. This screen can play video and feature games while reducing brightness not to distract the driver.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is fully connected and features live navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the latest MBUX software.

Our tester was fitted with the optional Active Ambient Lighting with Sound Visualisation, which integrated the ambient lightning and audio system in a very unique experience. This enables occupant to hear and see sound through the speakers and changing ambient lighting, while the optional Burmester 4D surround sound system allows them to feel it as well through vibrations generated inside the seats. Apart from all the other nice things the E220d, this was without a doubt the highlight of our test week.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class has plenty of urge

On paper, the four-cylinder 2.0-litre powertrain’s 145kW of power might seem a tad modest. But with an additional 17kW, coming by virtue of 48-volt mild-hybrid EQ Boost system, along with peak torque of 440Nm sent to the rear wheels, this sedan is no slouch. Acceleration is brisk, with the 9G-Tronic transmission supersmooth.

Mercedes-Benz claims this E-Class will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 7.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 238km/h. This means it is respectively one tenth of second and 2km/h slower than the 150kW/320Nm E200.

There are worse places to be sitting. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

But where it does outshine its petrol sibling is fuel economy, with claiming it will sip less than six litres per 100km on a combined cycle. The E200 should consume at least one litre more per 100km.

As we did not attempt to drive the E220d economically at all, the 322km we covered came in at 9.5L/100km. But for the record, it spent the whole week in city traffic with some spirited acceleration when lights turned green.

Rear-axle steering works a charm

Making the ride even more pleasurable was the presence of the optional Technology package. It includes air suspension with continuously adjustable damping as well as rear-axle steering.

The rear-axle steering angle is 4.5 degrees which reduces the turning circle by almost a metre. This allows the almost five-meter long Mercedes-Benz E-Class to make the kind of tight turns you’d expect from a little hatchback. Getting in an out of tight parking space is ridiculously easy, much to the amazement of many a car guard.

The seats do have a clamshell touch to them. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

As you’d expect from a classy ride like this, it’s as safe as a house. Standard safety features include seven airbags, Active Distance Assist Distronic, Attention Assist, Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Parking Package with reversing camera and Speed Limit Assist.

Conclusion

The downside to this little piece of motoring heaven is the price tag of R1 541 260. This is exclusive of the all the optional extras, which will push the price up by at least a few R100k. And much to their dismay, even the most affluent people among us don’t have bottomless pockets.

The only reason you’d prefer an SUV over this E220d is because of the practicality of getting is and out easier and sitting higher in traffic. But if those things don’t bother you Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the family car for you.