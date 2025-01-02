GAC GS3 Emzoom banks on out-there styling in crowded segment

SUV rivals fellow Chinese cars Haval Jolion and Cherry Tiggo as well as Toyota Corolla Cross.

You must be sharp if you want to keep up with all the new Chinese brands and models that are launching in South Africa at the moment.

New to the party is GAC Motor (Guangzhou Automobile Group Co), China’s fifth largest motor manufacturer. They sold over 2.5-million vehicles last year and are represented in 39 countries around the world, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, and America.

A distribution and retail agreement sees the Salvador Caetano Group being responsible for getting the GAC products onto local driveways. Currently only two products are offered, the Emkoo seven-seater SUV and the mid-sized GAC GS3 Emzoom SUV.

You’ll either love or hate the GAC GS3 Emzoom

It is the GS3 Emzoom in R Style trim that The Citizen Motoring got to spend a week zooting around in that we will discuss here today.

The GAC GS3 Emzoom offers a panoramic roof, hidden door handles, 18-inch dark grey alloys to go with LED headlights and LED front driving lights, and a 66 embedded LED bulb, diamond style taillight set-up. Sharp shapes a plenty to go with a R Style package that consists of a front and rear splitter and roof spoiler, a massive centre mounted dual-pipe exhaust, orange accents, and R Style lettering means that the styling is anything but conservative.

You are either going to love it or hate. I like it. It’s something a little different.

The GAC GS3 Emzoom looks like a very fast car. Picture: GAC

I am going to jump to the drive and the powertrain before getting to the interior details because this out there styling I have just spoken about promises plenty. As does the exhaust button that opens up the exhaust to provide a bit of a bark. But unfortunately, the show does not match the go.

Looks can be deceiving

I know GAC would argue that we shouldn’t expect too much from a 1.5-litre turbo that only produces 130kW of power and 270Nm of torque. And they are right, but the GAC GS3 Emzoom looks faster than what it is.

What was a little annoying is this ongoing issue of throttle calibration to gearbox connection that Chinese manufacturers can’t seem to solve. Despite the mode, Eco, Comfort or Sport, you were never sure what the car wanted from you or the seven-speed dual clutch gearbox to ensure a smooth drive. It is something I have no doubt an owner will adapt their driving style to over time, but it is a package that could deliver so much more in this area.

The GAC GS3 Emzoom features an impressive list of specifications. Picture: GAC

What was also an issue was fuel consumption. Despite a claim of 6.2-litres per 100km, I battled to keep this number under 10-litres per 100 km/h when running arounds the suburbs. It will improve on the open road, but your fuel bill is going to be a factor when considering the GAC GS3 Emzoom as your next car. Especially if you are going to spend a large amount of your time commuting and not cruising around on the highways.

An interesting option

Getting to the interior finally, the GAC GS3 Emzoom offers you a decent amount of space with rear seats that fold down. And a modernised experience like you would expect with the likes of a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment system that offers wireless charging but strangely enough not wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection.

Wrapping things up, you also get a bunch of Smart Driving Automation System (ADAS) features. These include adaptive speed cruise, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, land departure warning, and high beam assist to name but a few.

The GAC GS3 Emzoom R Style is an interesting option and I quite enjoyed it. But retailing at a suggested R549 900 with a five-year/150 000km warranty and five-year/60 000km service plan, it finds itself in an over populated segment that has the likes of the better priced Toyota Corolla Cross, Haval Jolion and Chery Tiggo Pro in it. I can’t help but feel that this is going make you choose this car because you want this car and nothing else.