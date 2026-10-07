Motoring

Home » Motoring

Plug-in hybrid GWM P300 priced as new flagship derivative

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

7 minute read

7 October 2026

07:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Combining a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack, the P300 Hi4-T has a claimed all-electric range of 115 km.

GWM P300 Hi4-T South Africa price

GWM has made subtle but easy to spot exterior changes to the P300 Hi4-T. Picture: GWM

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Confirmed for South Africa at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has announced price and specification details of the plug-in hybrid P300 bakkie.

Available in a single double cab four-wheel drive variant under the Hi4-T banner, the officially titled P300 Hi4-T Pioneer also becomes the new flagship P300 derivative as it usurps the off-road attired LTD.

External changes

Devised as an almost sporty variant, the Pioneer has been aesthetically revised to differentiate itself from the rest of the P300 line-up.

Unique to it, therefore, is a black grille, gloss black wheel arch cladding, darkened head-and-taillight clusters, black mirror caps and door handles and red brake calipers.

A sports bar and black 18-inch alloy wheels rounds the exterior off, together with six colour options:

  • white;
  • black;
  • silver;
  • grey;
  • red;
  • blue

PHEV replaces diesel

Up front resides the Hi4-T’s main attraction in that it combines GWM’s familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 33.1-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

Whereas the former makes 180kW/380Nm on its own, the latter develops 130kW/495Nm, which combine to make 310kW/750Nm.

Paired to a hybrid specific version of the nine-speed automatic gearbox, with drive going to all four wheels, the P300 Hi4-T has a claimed all-electric range of 115 km and a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.1 seconds.

Mounted within the frame rails of the chassis, the battery pack supports DC charging up to 110 kW and will require a waiting time of 18 minutes from 30-80%.

Vehicle-to-load (V2L between four and six kilowatts is also supported, with the system having three driving modes; Hybrid, EV and Intelligent which sets the battery’s state-of-charge to between 30 and 80%.

RELATED ARTICLES

Compared to the diesel-powered P300, the Hi4-T’s ground clearance drops to 200 mm. However, it still has a claimed tow rating of 3 500 kg as well as a low range transfer case and an electronically locking rear differential.

Spec

Inside, the differences from its sibling are more minor and limited to hybrid readouts and graphics within the 15.6-inch infotainment display and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

GWM P300 Hi4-T South Africa price
Subtle changes have taken place to the interior. Picture: GWM

As for specification, the P300 Hi-4T Pioneer’s list of features include:

  • on/off LED headlights;
  • LED fog lamps;
  • folding and heated electric mirrors;
  • rubberised loadbin;
  • side-steps;
  • rain sense wipers;
  • imitation leather upholstery;
  • dual-zone climate control with rear vents;
  • heated, electric and ventilated front seats;
  • push-button start;
  • front and rear armrests;
  • heated multi-function steering wheel;
  • keyless entry;
  • paddle shifters;
  • dual type-A USB ports;
  • wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
  • six-speaker sound system;
  • wireless smartphone charging pad;
  • sunroof

On the safety and driver assistance front, standard items include:

  • transparent chassis-view camera;
  • tyre pressure monitor;
  • six airbags;
  • front and rear parking sensors;
  • 540-degree camera system;
  • Auto High Beam Assist;
  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • Automatic Emergency Braking;
  • Lane Keep Assist;
  • Door Open Alert;
  • Lane Change Assist;
  • Driver Attention Alert;
  • Lane Centering Assist
  • Traffic Jam Assist;
  • Hill Start Assist;
  • Traffic Sign Recognition;
  • Hill Descent Control;
  • Trailer Sway Control;
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert;
  • Reverse Automatic Braking

Price

Now available, the P300 Hi4-T Pioneer’s price tag includes a seven-year/200 000 km warranty, a seven-year/75 000 km service plan and an eight-year/150 000 km battery warranty.

Single cab

  • P300 2.0T SX – R414 950
  • P300 2.0T SX 4×4 – R471 950

Double cab

  • P300 2.0T SX – R446 950
  • P300 2.0T SX AT – R489 950
  • P300 2.0T SX 4×4 – R499 950
  • P300 2.0T SX 4×4 AT – R537 950
  • P300 2.4T LS AT – R529 900
  • P300 2.4T LS 4×4 AT – R579 900
  • P300 2.4T LT AT – R599 900
  • P300 2.4T LT 4×4 AT – R649 900
  • P300 2.4T LTD 4×4 AT – R699 900
  • P300 Hi4-T Pioneer 4×4 AT – R914 900

Read more on these topics

bakkie Great Wall Motor (GWM) hybrid
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Was Preggy Padayachee’s murder a warning to Feroz Khan?
News Thabo Bester fires lawyers, chooses to represent himself in prison escape trial
Courts R6.1 million debt haunts Dudu Myeni’s estate amid ongoing legal battle
News Teen shot in Wedela mass shooting told to pay R28 000 before surgery
Crime Former Crime Intelligence boss Feroz Khan’s uncle, Preggy Padayachee, shot dead

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News