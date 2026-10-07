Plug-in hybrid GWM P300 priced as new flagship derivative

Combining a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack, the P300 Hi4-T has a claimed all-electric range of 115 km.
Confirmed for South Africa at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has announced price and specification details of the plug-in hybrid P300 bakkie.
Available in a single double cab four-wheel drive variant under the Hi4-T banner, the officially titled P300 Hi4-T Pioneer also becomes the new flagship P300 derivative as it usurps the off-road attired LTD.
External changes
Devised as an almost sporty variant, the Pioneer has been aesthetically revised to differentiate itself from the rest of the P300 line-up.
Unique to it, therefore, is a black grille, gloss black wheel arch cladding, darkened head-and-taillight clusters, black mirror caps and door handles and red brake calipers.
A sports bar and black 18-inch alloy wheels rounds the exterior off, together with six colour options:
- white;
- black;
- silver;
- grey;
- red;
- blue
PHEV replaces diesel
Up front resides the Hi4-T’s main attraction in that it combines GWM’s familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 33.1-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.
Whereas the former makes 180kW/380Nm on its own, the latter develops 130kW/495Nm, which combine to make 310kW/750Nm.
Paired to a hybrid specific version of the nine-speed automatic gearbox, with drive going to all four wheels, the P300 Hi4-T has a claimed all-electric range of 115 km and a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.1 seconds.
Mounted within the frame rails of the chassis, the battery pack supports DC charging up to 110 kW and will require a waiting time of 18 minutes from 30-80%.
Vehicle-to-load (V2L between four and six kilowatts is also supported, with the system having three driving modes; Hybrid, EV and Intelligent which sets the battery’s state-of-charge to between 30 and 80%.
Compared to the diesel-powered P300, the Hi4-T’s ground clearance drops to 200 mm. However, it still has a claimed tow rating of 3 500 kg as well as a low range transfer case and an electronically locking rear differential.
Spec
Inside, the differences from its sibling are more minor and limited to hybrid readouts and graphics within the 15.6-inch infotainment display and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.
As for specification, the P300 Hi-4T Pioneer’s list of features include:
- on/off LED headlights;
- LED fog lamps;
- folding and heated electric mirrors;
- rubberised loadbin;
- side-steps;
- rain sense wipers;
- imitation leather upholstery;
- dual-zone climate control with rear vents;
- heated, electric and ventilated front seats;
- push-button start;
- front and rear armrests;
- heated multi-function steering wheel;
- keyless entry;
- paddle shifters;
- dual type-A USB ports;
- wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
- six-speaker sound system;
- wireless smartphone charging pad;
- sunroof
On the safety and driver assistance front, standard items include:
- transparent chassis-view camera;
- tyre pressure monitor;
- six airbags;
- front and rear parking sensors;
- 540-degree camera system;
- Auto High Beam Assist;
- Adaptive Cruise Control;
- Automatic Emergency Braking;
- Lane Keep Assist;
- Door Open Alert;
- Lane Change Assist;
- Driver Attention Alert;
- Lane Centering Assist
- Traffic Jam Assist;
- Hill Start Assist;
- Traffic Sign Recognition;
- Hill Descent Control;
- Trailer Sway Control;
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert;
- Reverse Automatic Braking
Price
Now available, the P300 Hi4-T Pioneer’s price tag includes a seven-year/200 000 km warranty, a seven-year/75 000 km service plan and an eight-year/150 000 km battery warranty.
Single cab
- P300 2.0T SX – R414 950
- P300 2.0T SX 4×4 – R471 950
Double cab
- P300 2.0T SX – R446 950
- P300 2.0T SX AT – R489 950
- P300 2.0T SX 4×4 – R499 950
- P300 2.0T SX 4×4 AT – R537 950
- P300 2.4T LS AT – R529 900
- P300 2.4T LS 4×4 AT – R579 900
- P300 2.4T LT AT – R599 900
- P300 2.4T LT 4×4 AT – R649 900
- P300 2.4T LTD 4×4 AT – R699 900
- P300 Hi4-T Pioneer 4×4 AT – R914 900