Plug-in hybrid GWM P300 priced as new flagship derivative

Combining a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack, the P300 Hi4-T has a claimed all-electric range of 115 km.

Confirmed for South Africa at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has announced price and specification details of the plug-in hybrid P300 bakkie.

Available in a single double cab four-wheel drive variant under the Hi4-T banner, the officially titled P300 Hi4-T Pioneer also becomes the new flagship P300 derivative as it usurps the off-road attired LTD.

External changes

Devised as an almost sporty variant, the Pioneer has been aesthetically revised to differentiate itself from the rest of the P300 line-up.

Unique to it, therefore, is a black grille, gloss black wheel arch cladding, darkened head-and-taillight clusters, black mirror caps and door handles and red brake calipers.

A sports bar and black 18-inch alloy wheels rounds the exterior off, together with six colour options:

white;

black;

silver;

grey;

red;

blue

PHEV replaces diesel

Up front resides the Hi4-T’s main attraction in that it combines GWM’s familiar 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 33.1-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

Whereas the former makes 180kW/380Nm on its own, the latter develops 130kW/495Nm, which combine to make 310kW/750Nm.

Paired to a hybrid specific version of the nine-speed automatic gearbox, with drive going to all four wheels, the P300 Hi4-T has a claimed all-electric range of 115 km and a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.1 seconds.

Mounted within the frame rails of the chassis, the battery pack supports DC charging up to 110 kW and will require a waiting time of 18 minutes from 30-80%.

Vehicle-to-load (V2L between four and six kilowatts is also supported, with the system having three driving modes; Hybrid, EV and Intelligent which sets the battery’s state-of-charge to between 30 and 80%.

Compared to the diesel-powered P300, the Hi4-T’s ground clearance drops to 200 mm. However, it still has a claimed tow rating of 3 500 kg as well as a low range transfer case and an electronically locking rear differential.

Spec

Inside, the differences from its sibling are more minor and limited to hybrid readouts and graphics within the 15.6-inch infotainment display and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Subtle changes have taken place to the interior. Picture: GWM

As for specification, the P300 Hi-4T Pioneer’s list of features include:

on/off LED headlights;

LED fog lamps;

folding and heated electric mirrors;

rubberised loadbin;

side-steps;

rain sense wipers;

imitation leather upholstery;

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

heated, electric and ventilated front seats;

push-button start;

front and rear armrests;

heated multi-function steering wheel;

keyless entry;

paddle shifters;

dual type-A USB ports;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

six-speaker sound system;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

sunroof

On the safety and driver assistance front, standard items include:

transparent chassis-view camera;

tyre pressure monitor;

six airbags;

front and rear parking sensors;

540-degree camera system;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Keep Assist;

Door Open Alert;

Lane Change Assist;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Centering Assist

Traffic Jam Assist;

Hill Start Assist;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Hill Descent Control;

Trailer Sway Control;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking

Price

Now available, the P300 Hi4-T Pioneer’s price tag includes a seven-year/200 000 km warranty, a seven-year/75 000 km service plan and an eight-year/150 000 km battery warranty.

Single cab

P300 2.0T SX – R414 950

P300 2.0T SX 4×4 – R471 950

Double cab