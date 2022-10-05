Inland Extreme Festival preparing for final Red Star visit

Andre De Kock

The Red Star Raceway near Delmas will host Inland motorsport this Saturday, with six separate racing disciplines in action.

Top billing for the day will belong to the Pabar VW Challenge brigade, with the overall series championship balanced on a knife edge.

Class A leader Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo) will be the man to beat, fighting for overall victories with drivers like Stiaan Kriel (Design Hut Polo), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Derick Smalberger (Sabertek Polo) and Chris Dale (Blue Belt Polo).

Also in the title hunt will be Hannes Scheepers (Dainfein Polo) and Ian Walker (Class C Cycles Unlimited Polo).

Thomas Falkiner (Adaptive Resource Taylon) will be the victory favourite in the Lotus Challenge races, fending off people like Jeffrey Kruger (Design Hut Birkin), Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Birkin), Rudi Barnard (Barney’s Birkin), Andre Human (Adlem Auto Birkin), JP Nortje (NJ4 Birkin), and David Coetzee (ELKSA Birkin).

The Car Care Clinic 111 Sports and Saloon Car race victories should be contested by Adrian Dalton (Xtra Clothing Volkswagen Golf), Wouter Roos (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf GTI), Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf GTI), George Economides (Wealth Avenue Volkswagen Golf GTI), Johan van der Vyver (DEVLAW Subaru Impreza WRX STI) and Mark du Toit (TAR BMW Z4) and Lenard Archer (ACD Honda Civic Type R).

Front runners in the Car Care Clinic SuperHatch races should include Andre Dannhauser (Pro Auto Rubber Opel Corsa), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic), Melanie Spurr (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Polo), Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Honda Civic), Lenard Archer (ACD Hyundai Getz) and Karel Stolts (PTA Noord Toyota Etios).

The combined NSCA Sports Car and On Track Magazine Clubmans races should be hugely entertaining to watch with the sports front runners starting behind in the first race and charging through the Clubmans pack.

Pieter Zeelie (Speads RS12) must be the victory favourite chased by the likes of Gerald Wright (Nash) and Klippies Krige (Lotus 7).

Front Clubmans competitors will include Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers Chevrolet Firenza Can Am), Johan Labuschagne (Muller Developments Subaru Impreza WRX STI), Dirk Lawrence (JDM Tuning Honda Ballade), Tjaart Visser (Visser Race Honda Ballade), Mark Harvey (Adapt Signature Porsche 924) and Louis Cloete (Performance Parts Volkswagen Beetle).

The circuit gates will open at 06h00 with racing to commence at 09h00. Food will be on sale or you may take your own, the pits can be visited on foot at all times and admission will cost R100 for people older than 12 years.