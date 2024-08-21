Inland Historic Tour preparing action-packed return at Zwartkops

First race after a prolonged break promises magic over the weekend.

South African historic car racing will return to its place of birth this Saturday, with the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria to host a round of the Inland Historic Tour.

The event will comprise 20 races to accommodate the 239 competitors in 22 separate categories.

Production Cars

Heading up proceedings will be two races for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Production Cars and Little Giants.

Podium chasers among the big bangers ought to be Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang), Seef Fourie Jr (Ford Mustang), Mark du Toit (Ford Fairlane), Jonathan du Toit (Chevrolet Nova), Paige Lindenburg (Ford Fairlane) and Djurk Venter (Ford Capri).

The Under Two-Litre and Little Giant categories should provide front runners like Hennie Groenewald (Ford Escort), Marc Miller (Alfa Romeo Giulia), James Temple (Ford Escort), Kyle Brink (Mini Cooper S), Alan Poulter (Volvo 122 S), John ten Doeschate (GSM Dart), Ishmael Baloyi (GSM Dart) and Terence Botes (Mini Cooper).

Prototypes

Larry Wilford (Lola T70) and Mark du Toit Lola T70 Spyder should be front runners in the Sports Racing Prototype events. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Larry Wilford (Lola T70) will lead out the Pre-1970 Sports Racing Prototype category, challenged by Warren Lombard (AC Cobra), Mark du Toit (Lola T70 Spyder), Jonathan du Toit (Chevron B8), Peter Bailey (Ford GT40), Hennie Groenewald (Chevrolet Camaro) and Oliver Dalais (Ford GT40).

HRSA

With 39 cars facing the starter, the Evapco HRSA category will boast the day’s biggest entry.

Front runners should include Nicky Dicks (Porsche 911), George Avvakoumides (Porsche 911), Carel Pienaar (Ford Escort), Andre de Lange (Opel Kadett), Andre van der Merwe (Porsche 911 RSR), Andre Ten Napel (Volkswagen Scirocco), Stuart Konig (Volkswagen Scirocco), Mike O’Sullivan (Honda Ballade) and Hennie Groenewald (Datsun 240Z).

Silver Cup

The Silver Cup 2.0 races should boast front runners like Giles Daroch (Volkswagen Golf), Marius Jacobs (Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Victor Dias (Honda Ballade), Gulio Airaga (Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Juan Otto (Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Anton Bitzer (Mazda RX-7) and Karel Stols (Mazda RX-7).

Clubmans

The On Track Clubmans and Roofsure MHCC races should be easily won by Pieter Zeelie in his Speads. Picture: Dave Lebitter.

The On Track Clubmans and Roofsure MHCC races should be easily won by Pieter Zeelie on his Speads, chased by Eugene Gouws (Chevrolet Firenza CanAM), Ishmael Peck (Lotus 7), Klippies Krige (Lotus 7), Dirk Lawrence (Honda Ballade), Paul Sullivan (Nash NV3), Miguel Ribiero (Alfa Romeo GTV6) and Ian Schwabsky (Volkswagen Polo).

Single-seaters

Single seater fans will not be neglected, with two categories catering specifically for open-wheelers.

The Formula Libre and Formula M categories will see podium chasers like Herman Krige (Speads RA08), Renzo Rebeiro (Formula GTi), Hayden Archer (Formula GTi), Nick van der Westhuizen (Formula M), Hylton Morrow (Formula M), Allen Meyer (Swift SF92) and Louis van der Merwe (Formula Volkswagen).

The Historic Single Seaters will come to the party with 18 cars, including Paul Richardson’s Dulon FF, Ben van der Westhuizen’s Royale, Des Hillary’s Dulon, Alan Grant’s Lotus 61 and Wihan Tiedt’s Dulon.

Lotus action

Top fighters in the Lotus Challenge races should involve Thomas Falkiner (Birkin), Clive Wilmot (Birkin), Mackie Adlem (Birkin), Rudi Barnard (Birkin), Josel Kotze (Birkin), David Jermy (Birkin) and Jeff Gable (Birkin).

Pursuit Series

The Evapco Pursuit Challenge handicap races could be won by drivers like Rob van Aarle (Ford Escort), Gary Stacy (Ford Sierra XR8), Machiel Oberholzer (Mercedes-Benz 190E), Gerrit Murray (Ford Escort), Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco) and Johan Gouws (Volkswagen Scirocco).

Legends

The INEX Legends races should, as always at Zwartkops, provide lots of close spectacle. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Tyler Robinson, Gavin Botha, Anton Repsold, Neels Jooste, Shaun Kleynhans and Torben Roos could all fight for podium places in the races for INEX Legends.

Times

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 07h00 with racing to commence at 10h00. Admission will cost R130 per adult and R90 per student, while kids under the age of 12 will go in for free.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, and you may visit the pits on foot at any time.

The venue’s Mini Moke trains will run between the pit gate and the various spectator spots throughout the day.

