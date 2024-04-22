Inland Historic tour brings the past back properly at Zwartkops

Second round of this year's championship didn't disappoint the historic racing enthusiasts.

Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang) won both races for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Production Cars and Little Giants from Seef Fourie Junior (Mercury Cougar). Picture: Lawrence Paiken.

Historic racing and the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria linked arms again on Saturday, when the venue hosted round two of this year’s Inland Historic tour series.

Production car and Little Giants

Heading up proceedings were two races for Marlboro Crane Hire Pre-1966 Production Cars and Little Giants.

Warren Lombard (BMW 2002) won both of the day’s Little Giants events. Picture: Lawrence Paiken.

Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang) won the first race ahead of Seef Fourie (Mercury Cougar) with Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane), Alan Poulter (Volvo 122 S), Carel Pienaar (Lotus Cortina) and Roger Houston (Alfa Romeo Giulia Super) filling out the top six places.

Morgenrood took race two as well, followed by Fourie, Warren Lombard (BMW 2002), Lindenberg and Poulter.

GTs

Veteran Larry Wilford (Lola T70) took the first race for Pre-1974 Prototypes/ Trans-AM cars. Second, after a phenomenal drive, was Hennie Groenewald in the Kameeldoring team’s incredibly Ford Escort.

Veteran Larry Wilford (Lola T70) took both races for Pre-1974 Prototypes/ Trans-AM cars, chased in race two by Seef Fourie (Opel Astra V8). Picture: Lawrence Paiken.

Warren Lombard (AC Cobra), came in third, leading home Allen Meyer (Chevron B8) and John ten Doeschate (Marauder).

Wilford won race two as well, chased to the flag by Seef Fourie (Opel Astra V8), Lombard, Groenewald and James Temple (Ford Escort).

Clubmans

The opening race for Clubmans and Midvaal Historic Cars belonged to Adriaan le Roux (Caterham), followed by Gerhard Henning (Volkswagen Scirocco), Kobus Brits (Volkswagen Polo Classic), Dirk Lawrence (Honda Ballade) and Anton Bitzer (Mazda RX-7).

Le Roux, Henning and Brits filled the podium in race two as well, with Bitzer and Roland Hopkins (Honda Ballade) next.

Single-seaters

Paul Gerber (Ray) won the first Historic Single Seater race from Ben van der Westhuizen (Royale), Alan Kernick (Tempest), Patrick Dunseth (Merlyn FF) and Paul Richardson (Dulon).

Gerber also won race two, chased by van der Westhuizen, Dunseth, Richardson and Wihan Tiedt (Dulon).

Old-timer Alan Meyer (Formula VW) took the first Formula M/Libre heat ahead of Louis van der Merwe (Formula GTI), Kennedy Torres (Concord), Jeandre le Roux (Super Vee), Jannie Geyser (Formula Vee) and Damien Archer (Ray).

Pursuit Series

The day’s overall Evapco HRSA Pursuit Challenge went to Stan Stacy (Alfa Romeo GTV6) followed by Stewart McLarty (Ford Escort XR3), Gerrit Murray (Alfa Romeo GTV), Jose Vasques (Mercedes-Benz 280E) and Gary Stacey (Ford Sierra XR8).

Both of the Evapco Sprint races were taken by Andre’ van der Merwe (Porsche 911 RSR), closely followed by Andre’ ten Napel (Volkswagen Scirocco), Stuart Konig (Volkswagen Scirocco), Jonathan Konig (Volkswagen Scirocco) and Martin Botha (Ford Escort).

Silvercup

Marius Jacobs (Opel Tigra Spaceframe) won the first SPS Silvercup 2,0 race ahead of Riaan Draper (Beams), Karel Stols (Mazda RX-7) and Marnus du Plessis (Nissan Primera).

Lotus Challenge

The opening Lotus Challenge race went to David Jermy (Taylon), leading home Rudi Barnard (Birkin), Mackie Adlem (Birkin), Grant Findley (Birkin) and Josef Kotze (Birkin).

Jermy won race two as well, this time ahead of JP Nortje (Taylon), Adlem, Findley and Brett van Rensburg (Birkin).

