Motoring

Home » Motoring

Avatar photo

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

11 Oct 2024

11:42 am

Kia Sonet price tag dropped with introduction of new base model

Priced a smidgen below R300 000, the manual LS knocks R67 000 off of the Sonet's previous starting price.

Kia expands Sonet range with new base LS grade

Externally, the LS eschews the 16-inch wheels for 15-inch steelies, still with alloy styled plastic covers. Image: Kia

Despite debuting the refreshed Sonet on local soil in June, Kia South Africa has expanded the range by a further two derivatives to nine with the introduction of the new LS entry-level variant.

Positioned below the LX that until now at been the starting point in the Sonet line-up, the LS reduces the starting price by R67 000 to under R300 000 for the manual model, and a smidgen below R325 000 for the comparative CVT.

Compared to the LX, the LS ditches the 16-inch alloy-styled wheels for 15-inches while also doing away with the 60/40 split rear seat and daytime running lights.

It, therefore, keeps the remainder of the LX’s features, namely the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the six-speaker sound system, cloth upholstered seats, all-around electric windows, the 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display and electric mirrors.

Also included is the following;

  • multi-function steering wheel;
  • front and rear USB ports;
  • tilt adjustable steering column;
  • voice recognition;
  • auto on/off halogen welcome-me home headlights;
  • dual front airbags;
  • a reverse camera;
  • Hill Start Assist;
  • Electronic Stability Control

Up front, the LS makes do with the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that sends its 85kW/144Nm to front axle via either the mentioned six-speed manual or the optional CVT.

Respective 0-100 km/h sprint times are 10.5 seconds and 10.3 seconds, with both having a top speed of 175 km/h. The claimed fuel consumption is 6.6 L/100 km for the manual and 6.2 L/100 km for the CVT.

As with the rest of the Sonet range, the LS offers 385-litres of boot space and makes do with 190 mm of ground clearance.

Colours and price

On the colour side, seven mono-tone hues are available; Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver Metallic, Gravity Grey Metallic, Intense Red Metallic, Imperial Blue Metallic and Pewter Olive Metallic.

Included with the Sonet LS’ price tag is a five-year/unlimited km, but not the four-year/60 000 km service plan which makes way for a pre-paid item over three-years or 45 000 km.

  • Sonet 1.5 LS – R299 900
  • Sonet 1.5 LS CVT – R324 996
  • Sonet 1.5 LX – R366 995
  • Sonet 1.5 LX CVT – R391 995
  • Sonet 1.5 EX CVT – R411 995
  • Sonet 1.0 T-GDI EX DCT – R436 995
  • Sonet 1.5 EX Plus CVT – R454 995
  • Sonet 1.5 SX CVT – R484 995

NOW READ: Kia composes facelift Sonet’s next chapter with significant intrigue

Read more on these topics

KIA Motoring News Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mashatile denies he is being investigated by Hawks, Public Protector and SIU
Politics Politicians’ medical costs draw fire amid public health crisis
News Gayton McKenzie to officially launch spinning championship
Politics Zuma to ‘clarify immediate way forward’ for MK party
News ‘It’s political speak’ – Malema says he does not want to engage in public spat with Naledi Pandor

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES