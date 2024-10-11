Kia Sonet price tag dropped with introduction of new base model

Priced a smidgen below R300 000, the manual LS knocks R67 000 off of the Sonet's previous starting price.

Externally, the LS eschews the 16-inch wheels for 15-inch steelies, still with alloy styled plastic covers. Image: Kia

Despite debuting the refreshed Sonet on local soil in June, Kia South Africa has expanded the range by a further two derivatives to nine with the introduction of the new LS entry-level variant.

Positioned below the LX that until now at been the starting point in the Sonet line-up, the LS reduces the starting price by R67 000 to under R300 000 for the manual model, and a smidgen below R325 000 for the comparative CVT.

Compared to the LX, the LS ditches the 16-inch alloy-styled wheels for 15-inches while also doing away with the 60/40 split rear seat and daytime running lights.

It, therefore, keeps the remainder of the LX’s features, namely the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the six-speaker sound system, cloth upholstered seats, all-around electric windows, the 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display and electric mirrors.

Also included is the following;

multi-function steering wheel;

front and rear USB ports;

tilt adjustable steering column;

voice recognition;

auto on/off halogen welcome-me home headlights;

dual front airbags;

a reverse camera;

Hill Start Assist;

Electronic Stability Control

Up front, the LS makes do with the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that sends its 85kW/144Nm to front axle via either the mentioned six-speed manual or the optional CVT.

Respective 0-100 km/h sprint times are 10.5 seconds and 10.3 seconds, with both having a top speed of 175 km/h. The claimed fuel consumption is 6.6 L/100 km for the manual and 6.2 L/100 km for the CVT.

As with the rest of the Sonet range, the LS offers 385-litres of boot space and makes do with 190 mm of ground clearance.

Colours and price

On the colour side, seven mono-tone hues are available; Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver Metallic, Gravity Grey Metallic, Intense Red Metallic, Imperial Blue Metallic and Pewter Olive Metallic.

Included with the Sonet LS’ price tag is a five-year/unlimited km, but not the four-year/60 000 km service plan which makes way for a pre-paid item over three-years or 45 000 km.

Sonet 1.5 LS – R299 900

Sonet 1.5 LS CVT – R324 996

Sonet 1.5 LX – R366 995

Sonet 1.5 LX CVT – R391 995

Sonet 1.5 EX CVT – R411 995

Sonet 1.0 T-GDI EX DCT – R436 995

Sonet 1.5 EX Plus CVT – R454 995

Sonet 1.5 SX CVT – R484 995

NOW READ: Kia composes facelift Sonet’s next chapter with significant intrigue