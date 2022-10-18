Kyalami 9-Hour returning in 2023 as part of Intercontinental GT Challenge

Motoring Reporter

The Kyalami 9-Hour, South Africa’s only international motorsport event, will return in February next year as round two of the 2023 Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC).

Held annually since 2019, the 2023 edition, which will be contested by GT3 and GT4-spec cars, will serve as the showpiece stretched out over five days in one of the biggest motorsport event celebrations in recent years.

It is expected that over 20 entries, including top international and local drivers, will fight for overall and class victories in the endurance race.

All the top South African national motorsport categories will also participate in various support races during three days of track action.

The event, which will offer family orientated, motoring enthusiast and industry related activities, is scheduled to be held from 21 to 25 February 2023.

It will include a Golf day, with race car drivers participating as part of four-ball teams, a gala dinner with a charity-based motorsport memorabilia themed auction, a week-long K9H trade and exhibition show, test-drive opportunities of new models on the handling and 4×4 track, plus hot laps with drivers around the long circuit.

Friday’s activities will include a beer and wine festival, more than 150 cars in the support category races and the 9-Hour qualifying sessions.

The proceedings on Saturday will kick-off with a high-speed historic race car display and the support races, with the Kyalami 9-Hour itself getting underway at 1pm.

The event’s absolute highlights always includes racing in the dark, with GT3 cars producing glowing disc brakes, flaming exhausts and surreal pit stop action under floodlights.

For further information on how to become involved in the motoring festival, interested parties should contact Ian McGregor, Commercial Partnerships Manager at ian@k9hmotorfest.com.

For all motorsport and race related enquiries and information contact Denis Klopper, Head of Motorsport K9H at denis@kyalami9hour.com.