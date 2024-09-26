Liam Lawson enters F1 as VCARB farewells Daniel Ricciardo

Red Bull junior's replacing of Ricciardo for the rest of the season comes after a series of disappointing results and growing speculation of his future in F1.

VCARB says goodbye to Daniel Ricciardo. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/NurPhoto) (Photo by Morgan Hancock / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP)

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced on Red Bull junior team VCARB’s roster by Liam Lawson for the rest of the 2024 season, the team said in a statement on Thursday.

End of an era

“I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey. To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you,” Ricciardo wrote on his Instagram page after having seemingly confirmed his exit after finishing 18th, with the fastest lap, at last week’s Singapore Grand Prix.

“To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you. It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it. Until the next adventure”.

In total, Ricciardo’s 13-year spell with HRT, Toro Rosso (later AlphaTauri and now VCARB), Red Bull, Renault and McLaren netted 32 podiums and eight victories, the last having been with McLaren at the Italian Grand Prix in 2021.

With a combined total points haul of 1 329, seven of Ricciardo’s victories came with Red Bull with a best championship placing of third in 2014 and 2016.

Ricciardo praised

New Zealander Lawson came in for five races last season after Ricciardo broke his wrist in a crash at the Dutch Grand Prix.

VCARB team principal Laurent Mekies said: “Daniel has brought a lot of experience and talent to the team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit.

“He has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile. He will be missed, but will always hold a special place within the Red Bull family.”

Lawson will be driving alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

Mekies said: “Liam drove for us last season, and coped well under difficult circumstances, so it’ll be a natural transition.”

In a short statement on his own Instagram page, Lawson, said: “I’ve dreamed of being a Formula One driver since I was a kid, and I’m very happy to say that dream is finally coming true. I want to thank VCARB and Red Bull for this opportunity, I’m extremely grateful and excited to get to work”.

Still a ways to go

The championship next heads to the Circuit of the Americans in Houston, Texas on 20 October as part of a four track Americas tour comprising Mexico, Brazil and then back to the States for the second Las Vegas Grand Prix of the modern era on 23 November.

After the Lusail circuit in Qatar on 1 December, the series wraps-up on 8 December at the Marina Bay track in Abu Dhabi for the 24th and final race, the longest of any F1 calendar to date.

Additional reporting by Charl Bosch

