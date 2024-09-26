Reports claims Kia will fully reveal Tasman at the end of October

Formal market roll-out by year-end will be expanded in 2025 to Australia and soon after, South Africa.

Screengrab of the still disguised Tasman undergoing testing in the Al Quadra Desert in the United Arab Emirates. Image: Kia Global YouTube page

With comparatively little having emerged since its last major teasing in July, a supposed date of reveal for the incoming Kia Tasman bakkie has been unearthed in South Korea.

Testing at an end

Depicted in the most recent series of YouTube videos on a dedicated section of Kia Global’s website undergoing testing in the Al Qudra desert in the United Arab Emirates, the clip makes no reference to a date-of-reveal, apart from confirming that 18 000 rounds of tests have taken place.

The subject of 30 000 km of testing in extreme conditions, the, for now, double cab-only Tasman has additionally undergone extensive wading and towing tests, the latter expected to be similar to the 3 500 kg rating of its rivals.

Saudi reveal

All but certain to make exclusive use of the 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine used in the Sorento and Carnival, South Korea’s Mael Business Newspaper claims the unveiling will take place in Saudi Arabia as part of the incoming Jeddah International Motor Show.

Ladder-frame Tasman will seemingly be diesel-powered only and debut as a double cab all but assured for South Africa. Image: Kia Global YouTube page

If indeed accurate, it means the Tasman will premiere on 29 October as part of the official media event ahead of the public opening, seemingly, the next day.

While largely developed in Australia and named after the Tasman Sea that separates the Aussie mainland from New Zealand, the alleged launching in Saudi Arabia forms part of the Kia Middle East and African (MEA) region where exports sales are set to start first after South Korea.

No V6

Set to ride on a new platform not shared with the outgoing Mohave SUV as previously alleged, the Tasman range will reportedly expand to single and cab-and-a-half bodystyles once production kick-off, with certain models tipped to have a payload of 1 000 kg.

Tasman will be a four-cylinder only model. Image: Kia Global

Poised to do without the rumoured 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine that will be discontinued with the Mohave, the Tasman will offer rear-wheel-drive and selectable four-wheel-drive, plus manual and automatic gearboxes depending on the market.

Here in 2025

Signalled-out as a key model for Kia South Africa, the Tasman has all but been confirmed for the local market as per Africa being mentioned as a key market under the Middle East and Africa or MEA region.

“Where we position the Tasman will be very important. We need to show respect to the bakkie market in South Africa in determining where it will fit in,” former Kia South Africa CEO Gary Scott told The Citizen on the sidelines of the facelift Picanto launch in Cape Town in April.

Tasman name on the tailgate will become a familiar sight in South Africa from 2025. Image: Kia Global

“The fact that the Kia brand has taken so long for this product to come into fruition shows that we have big aspirations. Yes, the Tasman name obviously makes it relevant to Australia, but I think it is just as relevant in South Africa”.

Similarly, Kia General Manager for Marketing, Christo Valentyn, said Kia is “cautiously optimistic that the product, from an engineering and mechanical perspective, will be more than suitable for the country”.

More soon

While Kia has so far not commented on the supposed date-of-reveal, don’t be surprised if more details, including from Kia itself, emerges over the coming weeks.

