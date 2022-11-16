Petrol-only fed new Mahindra XUV 700 officially priced

Charl Bosch

With just over a year having passed since its debut in India and five months after being confirmed for South Africa, Mahindra has officially confirmed price and spec details of the new XUV 700.

The replacement for the XUV 500 that is expected to filter in above the off-road Scorpio-N due next year, the XUV 700, which is pronounced “seven-double-oh” and not “seven hundred”, joins the runaway success Scorpio Pik-Up as the second model under Mahindra’s new “authentic sprit” banner and the first to receive the new Twin Peaks logo.

The breakdown

Still recognisable from the XUV 500, the XUV 700 debuts Mahindra’s W601 unibody platform Ford would have used for its new SUV, codenamed C757, had its joint venture with the Indian marque not come unstuck last year.

ALSO READ: Here in Q4: Mahindra divulges select details of new XUV 700

Measuring 4 695mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 2 750mm, the XUV 700 stands 1 755mm and comes with an overall width of 1 890mm. The claimed ground clearance was not disclosed with the same applying to boot space.

Confirmed though was the choice of trim levels which, for South Africa, are all based on the premium AX with the entry-level MX remaining India-bound. At the same time, Mahindra also confirmed a single powertrain option with drive going to the front wheels only.

Spec

Starting the range off, the five-seat only AX5 comes as standard with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Mahindra’s new dual 10.25-inch instrument cluster and infotainment system – the latter with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – a six-speaker sound system, panoramic sunroof as well as:

daytime running LEDs

Electronic Stability Control

four airbags

manual air-conditioning

auto lock/unlock doors

Only the upper range AX model will be sold locally.

Sitting above the AX5, the AX7 gains two additional seats in the third row as well as push-button start and keyless entry, 18-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control with separate second and third row controls, electric driver’s seat, folding electric mirrors plus:

Auto LED headlights

faux leather upholstery

rain sense wipers

one-touch electric window for the driver

tyre pressure monitor

six airbgas

Adaptive Cruise Control

Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Keep Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Driver Attention Alert

Traffic Sign Recognition

Semi-autonomous Pilot Assist

reverse camera with rear parking sensors

Capping the range off, the AX7 L builds on the AX7 but swaps the reverse camera for a full 360-degree display and the six-speaker audio for a 12-speaker 3D Sony setup delivering 445-watts.

Also included is a wireless smartphone charger, Blind Spot Monitoring, seven airbags, a telescopic steering column, electric pop-out door handles, an expansive Skyroof panoramic glass roof and a digital video recorded embedded in the infotainment system.

XUV 700 the first model in South Africa to get the Twin Peaks logo.

Power

Underneath the bonnet, and in a surprise twist, Mahindra has opted for petrol motivation only as it appears likely that the Scorpio-N has been selected for diesel-power only come 2023.

As in India, therefore, the XUV 700 delivers 380 Nm of torque from the 2.0-litre mStallion engine, but with a scant two kilowatt increase for a total output of 149 kW. The only transmission option is a six-speed automatic.

Price

Available in five colours, Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Midnight Black, Electric Blue and Red Rage, the XUV 700’s sticker price includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/100 000 km service plan.

XUV 700 2.0 T-GDI AX5 AT – R474 999

XUV 700 2.0 T-GDI AX7 AT – R524 999

XUV 700 2.0 T-GDI AX7 L AT – R559 999

For more information, click here.