Motoring

Home » Motoring

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

22 Jan 2024

02:06 pm

Major electric vehicle battery component find made in Thailand

Discovery of lithium in the country's southern Phang Nga province has also attracted insert.

Major lithium find in Thailand could boost EV production

Lithium filled battery pack plays a key part on the propulsion of electric vehicles. Image: Stellantis

Thailand has discovered nearly 15-million tonnes of lithium deposits, a government spokesman said, a boost for the kingdom’s goal of becoming a regional hub for electric vehicle production.

The find means Thailand has the third largest lithium resources, behind Bolivia and Argentina, but it is not yet clear how much can be exploited commercially.

The 14.8-million tonnes of lithium are distributed between two separate sites in the southern province of Phang Nga, government deputy spokeswoman Rudklao Intawong Suwankiri told The Nation television station.

“We are trying to find out how much can we use from the resources we found. It takes time,” Rudklao said.

Lithium is a key component in the manufacture of batteries used in electric cars, as well as smartphones and other electronics.

The government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, which took over in August, has made it a priority to try to boost Thailand as a regional production hub for electric vehicles, building on the kingdom’s history of assembling conventional cars.

During the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Srettha met industry leaders including the deputy chairman of Bosch to urge him to invest in EV production in Thailand.

“It’s good news. It’s an opportunity for Thailand to become self-reliant in the production of EV batteries,” Rudklao said of the lithium discovery.

In December 2023, two Chinese EV giants said they would invest 2.3-billion baht (R1.2-billion) to develop Thailand as a production hub.

Read more on these topics

electric cars Motoring News thailand

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe