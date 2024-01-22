No more V8 as prices leaks of renamed, hybrid Lexus LC 500h

Connected to a unique Multi Stage transmission, the LC 500h will still get from 0-100 km/h in five seconds.

Exterior has largely stayed the same from when the LC first debuted in 2017. Image: USA

Having realigned the UX and before that, the IS range to comprise solely of hybrid powerunits, Lexus has now done the same to its flagship coupe, the LC.

The upmarket division of Toyota’s long serving halo model as a result of the LFA never being sold locally, the move from the free-breathing V8 engine goes further as the drop-top cabriolet has also been dropped, leaving the coupe as the sole bodystyle available.

Inside and out

Debuting after receiving a mid-life overhaul in the United States and Japan in May last year, on the back of chassis revisions three years prior, the LC’s aesthetic revisions are again minor and besides new 21-inch forged alloy wheels, includes a new colour called Sonic Copper.

ALSO READ: New colours and revisions underneath the skin applied to Lexus LC 500

Dimensionally unchanged, and carrying over the changes made underneath its skin in 2020, the biggest alteration, sans the engine, is the interior where apart from a new centre console, the infotainment system now measures a 12.3-inches and sits opposite a new steering wheel with physical buttons.

Besides two new colour options, of which the depicted Poseidon Blue is not, Lexus has swapped-out the previous 20-inch wheels for new 21-inch forged alloys. Image: Lexus USA

Its interior colour chart spanning three hues; black, Ochre and Dark Rose, the LC’s specification sees the standard fitting of a panoramic surround-view monitor, Alcantara on the doors and gear lever, and LFA-inspired digital instrument cluster, heated steering wheel and a 13-speaker, 915-watt Mark Levinson sound system.

Central to the interior’s changes is a new 12.3-inch infotainment system. Image: Lexus

Also included are heated and folding mirrors with memory function, heated, ventilated and electric seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Trace Assist, Active Cornering Assist and a drive mode selector with five settings; Eco, Normal, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

Farewell V8, hello hybrid V6

Still resplendent with a Torsen limited slip differential, the main change involves the hybrid powerplant that sees the LC’s nomenclature change from LC 500 to LC 500h.

Replacing the free-breathing 5.0-litre V8, the LC 500h borrows the 3.5-litre V6 from the LS 500h, but again without any forced assistance and combined with an electric motor and battery pack for a combined system output of 264 kW.

The normally aspirated aspirated 3.5-litre V6 replaces the previous 5.0-litre V8 engine, but gains an electronic motor and battery pack for a total system output of 264 kW. Image: Lexus USA

A drop of 87 kW compared to the LC 500, the amount of twist still goes to the rear wheels, but through a unique transmission called Multi Stage Hybrid.

First used in the LS 500h, the setup combines a conventional four-speed torque converter automatic with a CVT for an effective 10-step transmission.

The final result is a limited top of 250 km/h, 20 km/h down on the LC 500h, and 0-100 km/h in five seconds, a drop of three-tenths.

Colours and price

Besides the already mentioned colours, the LC 500h’s chart includes six other options; White Nove, Sonic Chrome, Graphite Black, Sonic Iridium, Terrane Khaki, Sonic Titanium, Naples Yellow, Poseidon Blue and Solar Red Storm.

According to pricing first sighted by cars.co.za, the LC 500h carries a sticker of R2 542 800, which includes a seven-year/105 000 km maintenance and warranty, plus an eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty.

NOW READ: New LC 500 and LS 500 offer Lexus luxury at its finest