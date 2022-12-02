Maserati Grecale previewed and priced at gala unveiling

Charl Bosch

Ahead of the commencing of sales in early January next year, Maserati not only showcased the new Grecale at a gala preview event in Johannesburg in Thursday evening (1 December), but also confirmed pricing of its newest SUV positioned below the Levante.

The fourth and final model to ride on Alfa Romeo’s outgoing Giorgio platform used by the Giulia and Stelvio, as well as the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L, the Grecale takes its name from a wind that blows across the Mediterranean in a southeasterly direction with exterior styling derived from the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti and seemingly also from the Ford Puma.

Rear facia has elements of the Ford Puma as well as the Maserati 3200 GT.

Unsurprisingly more compact in appearance than the Levante, with the rear fascia taking styling hints from the Maserati 3200 GT, the South African market Grecale will be offered in three of the four derivatives shown at the global unveiling in Modena in March with only the all-electric Folgare being a no-no.

The range

Shown at the Johannesburg preview in left-hand drive guise as right-hand drive models are in the final stages of homologation, the GT starts the Grecale range off with outputs of 221kW/450Nm from its 2.0-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol engine.

GT starts the Grecale range off

In a departure from most manufactures opting not to fit the electric system for South Africa as a result of our less stringent emissions regulations compared to Europe, Maserati has opted to keep the 48-volt setup that contributes to the GT’s top speed of 240 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

Atop the GT is the luxury focused Modena that keeps the mild-hybrid four-cylinder, but with power output raised to 243 kW.

Steering gear will move to the right come January next year.

Torque is, however, unchanged at 450 Nm with the same applying to the 240 km/h top speed, reached quicker though in 5.3 seconds.

A torque-converter eight-speed automatic gearbox is entrusted with sending the amount of twist to all four wheels on both models.

Trident marque will offers three models for South Africa.

At the range’s sharp end is the Grecale Trofeo that swaps the four-pot for a revised version of the twin-turbo 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 used in the MC20 and MC20 Cielo.

The only model to receive an electronic rather than a mechanical limited slip differential, outputs for the Trofeo stand at 390kW/620Nm fed to all four corners via a revised version of the mentioned eight-speed ‘box. Claimed top speed is 285 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash taking 3.8 seconds.

Price

Final specification, though likely to have similarities with the European model, wasn’t disclosed at the event.

What did transpire though were the sticker prices inclusive of a three-year/unlimited km warranty as well as a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

Grecale GT – R1 850 000

Grecale Modena – R2 150 000

Grecale Trofeo – R2 950 000

