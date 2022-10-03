Maserati GranTurismo returns wearing a new suit with shock

Charl Bosch

Despite an all-electric future being on the cards from 2025, Maserati has taken the covers off of what is likely to be its final all-new internal combustion powered model, the GranTurismo.

Reviving the moniker dropped near the end of 2019, after what had been twelve years, the all-new GranTurismo arrives as a clear evolution over its predecessor when viewed from the outside in a move Maserati calls “an ideal balance between beauty and functionality, without ostentation”.

Dispensing with the previous model’s aggressive facia for a design heavily derived from the Grecale, the Trident marque remained surprisingly mum on disclosing details of the newcomer dimensions, but confirmed it being based on a platform designed to accommodate both internal combustion and electric power units.

Made out of aluminium and magnesium, the platform not only supports rapid over-the-air updates, but also so-called level 5 cyber-security and software capable of providing a 360-degree analysis of all the various systems available.

ALSO READ: Maserati’s future plans revealed as one-off Zeda spells the end of GranTurismo

While it didn’t provide any images of the interior, confirmed features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a centre console mounted 8.8-inch display and a new Heads-Up Display.

Also available are a series of interior colours and veneers, materials, voice control and an optional 19-speaker, 1 195-watt Sonus Faber sound system made specially for the GranTurismo and no other Maserati model.

Riding as standard on 20-inch alloy wheels with 21-inches being optional, the GranTurismo comes additionally fitted with a five mode drive selector; Comfort, Sport, GT, Corsa and ESC Off, and the option of black finishes for the exterior.

Initially, the range will consist of three models with none offering the option of a V8 engine as the previous model did.

The more style-focused Modena opens the GranTurismo range up.

Kicking the line-up off is the Modena, which uses the twin-turbo Nettuno 3.0-litre V6 from the MC20 Coupe and MC20 Cielo.

Outputting the same 463 kW but 600 Nm of torque instead of 750 Nm, the Modena will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.9 seconds with its top speed being pegged at 302 km/h.

Next-up is the Trofeo, which boasts the same engine, but with outputs raised to 410kW/650Nm. Top speed is pegged at 320 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash taking 3.2 seconds.

The standard transmission on both is the familiar ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic with all-wheel-drive being optional on the Modena. Otherwise, drive goes to the rear wheels.

After the Grecale, the GranTurismo becomes the second model to wear the all-electric Folgore nameplate.

Taking centre stage though is the Folgore, the second time the moniker premieres on a Maserati after debuting on the Grecale.

Meaning lightning in Italian, the Folgore makes use of an all-electric powertrain consisting of a 92.5-kWh battery, an 800-volt architecture and three electric motors for an effective all-wheel-drive configuration.

Delivering a total of 560 kW or 610 kW on over boost, with torque rated at 1 350 Nm, the GranTurismo Folgore will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 320 km/h, despite weighing 2 260 kg versus the 1 795 kg of the Modena and Trofeo. However, the claimed range was not disclosed.

Going on-sale in the second quarter of 2023 with the Folgore following later, the GranTurismo is expected to debut around the same time in South Africa, but expect only the Nettuno-powered models to be offered.