Charl Bosch
Online Motoring Reporter
3 minute read
3 Oct 2022
3:41 pm

Maserati GranTurismo returns wearing a new suit with shock

Charl Bosch

V8 power in the previous GranTurismo makes way for a twin-turbo V6 as well as the all-electric Folgore.

Maserati reveals returning new GranTurismo
Trofeo tops the internal combustion engine GranTurismo line-up.

Despite an all-electric future being on the cards from 2025, Maserati has taken the covers off of what is likely to be its final all-new internal combustion powered model, the GranTurismo.

Reviving the moniker dropped near the end of 2019, after what had been twelve years, the all-new GranTurismo arrives as a clear evolution over its predecessor when viewed from the outside in a move Maserati calls “an ideal balance between beauty and functionality, without ostentation”.

Dispensing with the previous model’s aggressive facia for a design heavily derived from the Grecale, the Trident marque remained surprisingly mum on disclosing details of the newcomer dimensions, but confirmed it being based on a platform designed to accommodate both internal combustion and electric power units.

Made out of aluminium and magnesium, the platform not only supports rapid over-the-air updates, but also so-called level 5 cyber-security and software capable of providing a 360-degree analysis of all the various systems available.

Maserati's future plans revealed as one-off Zeda spells the end of GranTurismo

While it didn’t provide any images of the interior, confirmed features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a centre console mounted 8.8-inch display and a new Heads-Up Display.

Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte becoming one in 2025

Also available are a series of interior colours and veneers, materials, voice control and an optional 19-speaker, 1 195-watt Sonus Faber sound system made specially for the GranTurismo and no other Maserati model.

Riding as standard on 20-inch alloy wheels with 21-inches being optional, the GranTurismo comes additionally fitted with a five mode drive selector; Comfort, Sport, GT, Corsa and ESC Off, and the option of black finishes for the exterior.

Initially, the range will consist of three models with none offering the option of a V8 engine as the previous model did.

Maserati reveals returning new GranTurismo
The more style-focused Modena opens the GranTurismo range up.

Kicking the line-up off is the Modena, which uses the twin-turbo Nettuno 3.0-litre V6 from the MC20 Coupe and MC20 Cielo.

Outputting the same 463 kW but 600 Nm of torque instead of 750 Nm, the Modena will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.9 seconds with its top speed being pegged at 302 km/h.

Next-up is the Trofeo, which boasts the same engine, but with outputs raised to 410kW/650Nm. Top speed is pegged at 320 km/h with the 0-100 km/h dash taking 3.2 seconds.

The standard transmission on both is the familiar ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic with all-wheel-drive being optional on the Modena. Otherwise, drive goes to the rear wheels.

Maserati reveals returning new GranTurismo
After the Grecale, the GranTurismo becomes the second model to wear the all-electric Folgore nameplate.

Taking centre stage though is the Folgore, the second time the moniker premieres on a Maserati after debuting on the Grecale.

Meaning lightning in Italian, the Folgore makes use of an all-electric powertrain consisting of a 92.5-kWh battery, an 800-volt architecture and three electric motors for an effective all-wheel-drive configuration.

Delivering a total of 560 kW or 610 kW on over boost, with torque rated at 1 350 Nm, the GranTurismo Folgore will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 320 km/h, despite weighing 2 260 kg versus the 1 795 kg of the Modena and Trofeo. However, the claimed range was not disclosed.

Going on-sale in the second quarter of 2023 with the Folgore following later, the GranTurismo is expected to debut around the same time in South Africa, but expect only the Nettuno-powered models to be offered.

