PODCAST: New Mazda CX-5 not enough to rejuvenate ailing brand

Lack of turbochargers, diesel engines and new energy powertrains is not doing carmaker any favours.

Mazda recently introduced the updated CX-5, a model that has been the backbone of its local operations for many years.

But the once-flourishing Japanese carmaker’s local sales have been in decline for a long time and the ongoing introduction of Chinese brands has not done it any favours.

Mazda CX-5 makes Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we look at what the new Mazda CX-5 has to offer. And we discuss what the brand needs to do to boost its overall local prospects.

On face value, the new CX-5 is a solid ride that offers a good alternative to its traditional C-SUV rivals from heritage brands like the Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and VW Tiguan. In this company, it’s starting price of R578 250 is also very competitive.

But due to the Chinese uprising, the number of SUVs on offer nowadays are probably tenfold what five years ago. And the heritage brands are never winning the price war against the People’s Republic.

Powertrain conundrum

Compounding to Mazda’s problems is the lack of powertrains in the new CX-5 line-up. The sole engine option is a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine with no turbo, diesel or new energy powertrain in sight.

While oil-burners in the C-SUV have decreased over time, most of Mazda’s rivals offers turbo petrol engines and hybridised powertrains. The Chinese has especially upped their game in the new energy department. The timing of a spate of new electrified models of late has done these brands well in the light of the ongoing fuel price hikes.

Mazda will therefore continue to find live tough is its does not raise its game in terms of giving buyers more choice in the current model line-ups or introduce entirely new model ranges that can help resurrect the brand.