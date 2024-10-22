Arrival finalised as Mercedes-AMG prices GLC 43 and 63 S Coupe

Coupe-styled sibling of the standard GLC becomes the equal most powerful SUV Affalterbach has ever made in plug-in hybrid 63 S E Performance form.

Less than a week after disclosing pricing of the new GLC 43 and 63 S E Performance, Mercedes-AMG has done the same with the fastback-style coupe variants launched globally in September last year.

Differing by means of the sloping roofline that required a redesigning of the rear facia, the 43 and 63 are otherwise identical to their respective siblings underneath and up front.

GLC 43 Coupe

For the 43 that once again opens the range up, the previous 3.0-litre bi-turbo V6 makes for the electrified 2.0-litre mild-hybrid turbo producing 300kW/500Nm with an additional 10 kW available for short bursts.

Down 13kW/20Nm on the V6, 48-volt assisted four-cylinder sends its amount of twist to all four wheels through the nine-speed MCT transmission.

Fastback-style rear as required a redesign of the GLC’s rear facia. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Despite tipping scales at 1 995 kg, the GLC 43 Coupe will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

As with the standard GLC 43, the Coupe’s specification sheet includes the AMG bespoke graphics and readouts within the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system, the AMG Performance steering wheel finished Nappa leather and standard AMG sport seats in three upholstery options.

Interior has been carried over without change from the regular GLC 43. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Also included are the AMG illuminated door sills, alloy gear shift paddles, the AMG Performance seats as an option and alloy pedals.

Mounted on 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels, the 43 gets the AMG Ride Control suspension and Dynamic Select drive mode selector as standard, along with the AMG sport brakes consisting of a four-piston caliper setup at the front and single-piston at the rear with respective disc sizes of 370 mm and 360 mm.

GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe

With the same powerplant, including the gas-driven electric turbocharger, as the GLC 43 Coupe, the GLC 63 S E Performance’s biggest and controversial difference comes in the form of the plug-in hybrid hardware that has seen its kerb mass balloon to 2 310 kg.

Carried over from the standard GLC 63 and by extension, the C63 sedan, the unit adds a 6.1-kWh battery pack powering an 80 kW electric motor to the turbocharged petrol engine.

Now four-cylinder plug-in hybrid GLC 63 Coupe joins its sibling as the joint most powerful Mercedes SUVs on-sale today. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Mounted on the rear axle, the motor offers-up as much as 150 kW for short spells, which, in combination with the 2.0-litre’s 350kW/545Nm, results in a total system output of 500kW/1 020Nm.

With the same nine-speed MCT ‘box sending the amount of grunt to all four wheels as well, the GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 275 km/h.

GLC 63 S E Performance comes mounted on 20-inch alloy wheels with 21-inches being optional. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Designated as a performance hybrid rather than a range extender means the all-electric amount to 12 km, with the provided on-board charger being a 3.7 kW AC outlet.

Carried over from the regular GLC 63 are the standard 20-inch or optional 21-inch alloy wheels, trapezoidal quad exhaust outlets, the 48-volt Active Roll Stabilisation system, eight driving modes and a Nappa leather and Alcantara upholstery option not available on the 43.

As with the standard GLC 63, the interior has not been changed for the coupe. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Providing stopping power are the AMG composite brakes made up of a six-piston caliper setup at the front and single at the rear with disc sizes of 390 mm and 370 mm respectively.

Price

Now available, both the GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

AMG GLC 43 Coupe – R1 911 750

AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe – R2 930 000

