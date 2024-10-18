Mercedes-AMG slaps price on red-hot, electrified GLC 43 and 63

Having started the roll-out of the new GLC in February last year, Mercedes-Benz has completed the non-coupe range with the...

GLC 43 retains its standing as the entry-level AMG-tuned GLC model, albeit now with a hybridised 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine up front. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Having started the roll-out of the new GLC in February last year, Mercedes-Benz has completed the non-coupe range with the price confirmation of the performance AMG GLC 43 and 63 S E Performance.

Unveiled in joint capacity in July last year, the SUV equivalents of the respective C-Class’ both feature downsized four-cylinders in place of the previous six and eight, with the 63 adopting the same plug-in hybrid setup as the controversial new C63.

GLC 43

Opening-up the AMG-tuned GLC range once again, the 43 eschews its predecessor 3.0-litre bi-turbo V6 for the 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid assisted 2.0-litre turbo-petrol that also powers the A45 S.

Incorporating an exhaust gas driven electric turbocharger, the M139 mill develops 300kW/500Nm, 13kW/20Nm less than the V6, which will rocket the GLC 43 from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Interior recieves a number of AMG bespoke material graphics plus readouts within the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Sending the amount of twist to all four corners falls to the AMG-tuned nine-speed MCT gearbox that houses the hybrid hardware capable of upping the amount of grunt by 10 kW for short spells as per the EQ Boost system.

ALSO READ: Hybrid suited new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 and 63 step-out

For South Africa, the 43 comes standard with the AMG Performance steering wheel tripped in Nappa leather, AMG illuminated door sills, 19-inch AMG light alloy wheels and the AMG seats trimmed in the standard issue Artico man-made leather, or as option, conventional or Nappa leather with the AMG crest embroidered into the front headrests.

Standard AMG sport seats can be trimmed in three material options. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Carrying over the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system with AMG specific graphics and readouts from the C43, the GLC 43’s interior is rounded off by alloy gear shift paddles.

Underneath, the AMG Dynamic Select system with five modes, the adaptive AMG Ride Control dampers with three settings; Comfort, Sport and Sport+, and the AMG sport brakes are all included, the latter comprising a four-piston caliper setup at the front and single-piston at the rear with respective disc sizes of 370 mm and 360 mm.

GLC 63 S E Performance

A model of similar controversy to its sibling as mentioned, the GLC 63 S E Performance’s biggest talk resides up front where the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 makes way for the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol as the GLC 43, albeit with a 6.1-kWh battery pack located at the rear.

Powering an 80 kW electric motor, the electric setup is, however, capable of outputting as much as 150 kW which, in combination with the petrol’s 350kW/545Nm, resulted in an overall system output of 500kW/1 020Nm.

Figures that make it the most powerful Mercedes-AMG SUV ever made, the GLC 63 S E Performance will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 275 km/h.

Hooked to a uniquely tuned version of the nine-speed MCT ‘box, the 2 235 kg GLC 63 has a claimed all-electric range of 12 km and comes equipped with a 3.7 kW on-board charger as standard.

Compared to the GLC 43, the GLC 63 can be had with 20-inch or optional 21-inch AMG alloy wheels, in addition to same seat options and interior trim.

Unique to it though is a Nappa leather and Artico upholstery option, trapezoidal instead of round quad exhaust outlets, a functioning rear diffuser, eight Dynamic Select modes and the 48-volt Active Roll Stabilisation system.

Completing it is the AMG composite brakes made-up of a six-piston caliper setup at the front and single at the rear, with discs sizes of 390 mm and 370 mm respectively.

Price

Now available, both the GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

AMG GLC 43 – R1 876 750

AMG GLC 63 S E Performance – R2 760 000

NOW READ: Ground-up new Mercedes-Benz GLC pricing uncovered