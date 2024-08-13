All-electric Mercedes-Benz eSprinter plugged into South Africa

Three-pointed star's first EV van offers two battery sizes and a range up to 530 km on a single charge.

eSprinter’s visual change from the diesel model up front is the sealed grille. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Approved for South Africa more than 12 months ago, Mercedes-Benz has officially revealed price and specification details of the all-electric eSprinter.

Look closely

Debuting solely as a standard or long wheelbase panel van bearing the monikers 414e and 420e, the three-pointed star’s first ever electric commercial vehicle on local soil differs little aesthetically from the diesel variant, bar the sealed grille up front and lack of exhaust outlets at the rear.

The same applies to the interior where EV specific graphics and readouts within the instrument cluster and MBUX infotainment system replace those of the diesel.

Diesel out, EV in

Dimensionally unchanged as well, the eSprinter range kicks-off with the 414e A2 that derives motivation from an 81-kWh lithium-ion battery driving a rear axle mounted electric motor.

Producing 100kW/400Nm, the 414e has a claimed range of 329 km and supports DC charging up to 115 kW, which will require a waiting time of 32 minutes from 0-80%. A 22 kW on-board charger is, however, standard.

Little has changed at the rear, bar the lack of the combustion model’s exhaust outlets. Image: Mercedes-Benz

In step-up long wheelbase 420e guise, the eSprinter recieves a 113-kWh battery pack that develops 150kW/400Nm.

Able to tow two tonnes and accommodate a load volume of 14m3, the 420e has a claimed range of 475 km and will require a 42 minute wait from 0-80% using the DC outlet.

Spec

In terms of standard equipment, all three variants receive the 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment system, cruise control, imitation black leather seat upholstery, heated driver’s seat, climate control and 16-inch steel wheels.

Main difference are the EV dials and readouts within the MBUX infotainment system and instrument cluster. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Included from the off on the safety side is Crosswind Assist, a tyre pressure monitor, Active Brake Assist, rain sense wipers, dual front airbags and Hill Start Assist.

Colours and price

In total, no less than 12 colours are available;

Arctic White;

Jet Black;

Blue Grey;

Stone Grey;

Steel Blue;

Pebble Grey;

Jupiter Red;

Obsidian Black Metallic;

Tenorite Grey Metallic;

High-Tech Silver Metallic;

Selenite Grey Metallic;

Cavansite Blue Metallic

Included with each eSprinter’s price tag is a two-year unlimited km warranty and an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty. A service plan up to five-years/200 000 km can be had as an option.

eSprinter 414 Pro A2 – R1 270 030

eSprinter 420 Pro LWB A2 – R1 301 420

eSprinter 420 Pro LWB A3 – R1 556 723

