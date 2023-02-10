Mercedes-Benz approves eSprinter for South Africa in 2024

Charl Bosch

Mercedes-Benz has continued it’s electric vehicle rollout in South Africa, albeit this time without any reference to the dedicated EQ division.

Instead, the three-pointed star has announced that the electric eSprinter will be going on sale next year as it prepares to electrify it’s line-up of commercial vehicle in preparation for an all-electric future by 2030.

Look likes Sprinter…

The result of a €350-million investment into the three main Sprinter manufacturing facilities, the Ludwigsfelde and Düsseldorf plants in Germany and the Charleston Plant in South Carolina, the so-called version 2.0 eSprinter will debut first in North America and Canada as a long or short wheelbase panel van, and then in Europe as a van, chassis cab and dropside towards the end of the year.

Chassis cab allows for the fitting of a custom rear

Externally, the eSprinter looks unchanged from the regular Sprinter, differentiated only by the sealed background behind the grille and lack of exhaust outlets.

Inside, subtle changes have taken place within the instrument cluster regarding the graphics and details in order to separate the eSprinter from it’s diesel powered sibling.

…but with no diesel soundtrack

Of course, the biggest differentiating factor is the electric powertrain consisting of a 100 kW or 150 kW electric motor powered by three battery choices; a 56-kWh module, a 81-kWh unit and the top-spec 113-kWh.

A dropside will be offered in Europe

While Mercedes-Benz didn’t divulge final power figures, it did confirm a maximum torque output of 400 Nm, range of up to 500 km and loading capacity, in the case of the van, of 14 cubic metres.

In terms of charging, the eSprinter can be plugged-in to either an AC or DC outlet with the provided home wallbox offering up to 11 kW.

Charging capability tops out at 115 kW though with a waiting time of 28 minutes for the 56-kWh and 42 minutes for the 113-kWh model from 0-80% when using the fast charger.

Interior, on first glance, looks identical to that of the normal diesel Sprinter automatic

When to expect?

“[eSprinter] will offer a game-changing solution for businesses and individuals looking for a cost-effective, environmentally friendly mode of transportation. This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to creating a more sustainable future for all,” Mercedes-Benz Van South Africa President, Nadia Trimmel, said.

Given the early stages of the year, pricing for the eSprinter has been released and is only expected to become public knowledge in 2024.

