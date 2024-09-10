‘Reinvented’ MG all set for return to South Africa

MG badge will soon again be present in South Africa after last being visible in 2016. Image: MG Motor UK

With fellow SAIC Motor-owned brand, LDV, having debuted on local soil earlier this year, MG has announced its return to the South African market after departing in 2016 following a short five-year stint.

Back for good?

Rebranded as MG Motor by SAIC Motor in 2009 following its acquisition of the Nanjing Automobile Corporation that acquired MG in 2005 shortly after the collapse of the MG Rover Group, the automaker’s return will come into effect in October ahead of its 100-year anniversary celebration this year.

Imported at the time of its departure by Combined Motor Holdings (CMH), who also handled the Maxus brand – another SAIC marque – it remains unknown as to whether the officially named MG Motor South Africa will again have its products distributed by a third party organisation or in-house by SAIC Motor.

As first reported by cars.co.za, operations will originate from Sandton, though seemingly not out of the same office as LDV, with the promise of having two dealerships open in Gauteng by next month.

In the latest development, activity on both MG Motor South Africa social media pages have come to a halt, the newest being the inability to access the brand’s Facebook page as all of the previously seen content – as indicated in the cars.co.za report – now resides behind a “locked” page.

Products

For the moment, it remains unknown as to the products the brand has earmarked for South Africa, although based on international markets, most notably Australia and the United Kingdom, at least eight can make local landfall.

Hector opens MG’s SUV range in India as a rebadged version of the Chinese Baojun 530. MG Motor India

On the hatchback side, these include the MG3 and possibly the all-electric MG4, while compact crossovers could consist of the HS, ZS and the somewhat oddly named Hector produced in India as a rebadged version of SAIC-owned Baojun’s 530.

Another possibility is the body-on-frame Maxus D90 that goes under the MG Gloster name in India and serves as step down from the Maxus Territory that will soon go on-sale in South Africa as the renamed LDV D90.

All-electric Cyberstar could be an inside choice for South Africa. Image: MG Motor UK

The final but also least likely entrant is the much vaunted all-electric Cyberstar sportscar that finally made its world unveiling at the end of last year.

An additional outsider is the Extender bakkie made and sold exclusively in Thailand as a rebadged version of the LDV T60.

Most likely to debut

MG3

As is stands, the MG3 and HS appear the most likely entrants initially, the former revealed in February in second generation guise, and the latter in July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, also as a second generation model.

Measuring 4 113 mm long, 1 797 mm wide, 1 502 mm tall and 2 570 mm long on the wheelbase front, the MG3 offers a choice of either combustion or hybrid powertrains, both displacing 1.5-litres, with the former being normally aspirated.

Second generation MG3 presents the strongest case for coming to South Africa. Image: MG Motor UK

In Australia, outputs amount to 81kW/142Nm fed to front wheels through a CVT only. A five-speed manual is, however, offered in other markets.

For the hybrid, called the Hybrid+, the free-breathing 1.5 develops 75kW/128Nm, but is paired with a 1.83-kWh battery pack powering a 100kW/250Nm electric motor.

Previous generation 3 had been sold in South Africa before MG’s departure in 2016. Image: MG Motor UK

In combined form, the MG3 Hybrid+ makes 143 kW which results in a claimed top speed of 170 km/h and 0-100 km/h in eight seconds.

Depending on the trim level, specification items include a 10.25-inch infotainment system plus a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, LED headlights, six airbags, front and rear parking sensors and a six-speaker sound system.

Standard across all models is a 10.25-inch infotainment system plus a seven-inch instrument cluster display. Image: MG Motor UK

Concluding the spec sheet is a sunroof, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and a tyre pressure monitor.

Down Under, where MG sales last year totalled 58 346 units with the six months of 2024 registering an uptake of 24 593, pricing for the MG3 ranges from $23 990 (R286 683) for the base petrol Excite, to $29 990 (R358 384) for the flagship Hybrid+ Essence.

HS

Priced from $33 990 (R406 184) to $40 990 (R489 835) in Australia and from £24 995 (R586 565) to £33 995 (R797 770) in the United Kingdom, the second generation HS measures 4 655 mm long with a wheelbase of 2 765 mm, height of 1 655 mm and width of 1 890 mm.

Similar to the MG3 by being front-wheel-drive, the HS also offers a choice of two 1.5-litre engines, the first a conventional turbo unit sending 125kW/275Nm to the front axle via either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

All-new second generation HS made its world unveiling in July. Image: MG Motor UK

The alternative comes in the shape of the plug-in hybrid that marries the 1.5, without the turbocharger, to a 24.7-kWh battery pack powering a 67 kW electric motor for a total system output of 154 kW. MG claims an electric-only range of 121 km.

Again depending on trim level, specification in the HS consists of dual 12.3-inch displays, an eight-speaker sound system, electric front seats, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, wireless smartphone charger, Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Monitoring.

The safety and driver assistance array of features is rounded off by Traffic Jam Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Driver Attention Alert.

ZS

Elsewhere, the final likely model, the ZS, only goes on-sale in October and solely as a hybrid in the United Kingdom priced from £21 995 (R516 163) to £24 495 (R574 831).

New generation ZS will go on-sale in October in the United Kingdom. Image: MG Motor UK

Positioned, therefore, below the HS, the ZS’ hybrid configuration mirrors that of the MG3 Hybrid+ with specification consisting of a heated steering wheel, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree surround-view camera system and heated front seats.

Further the list of items is a seven-inch instrument cluster display, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Departure Warning.

More soon

As is stands, complete details of models bound for South Africa is expected to be announced possibly before the commencing of operations next month.

Additional information from carexpert.com.au and MG Motor UK.

