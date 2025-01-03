Happy birthday Michael: Schumacher turns 56 as he fights for his life

Schumacher, who won seven world titles during his racing career, is recovering at his Swiss home from a near-fatal brain injury.

Seven-time Formula One (F1) world champion Michael Schumacher with his Ferrari for the 2004 season. Picture: X/@schumacher

As the seven-time Formula One (F1) world champion continues to fight for his life, Michael Schumacher will be turning 56 years old on Friday.

Schumacher was born on 3 January 1969.

The German, who won seven world titles during his racing career, is recovering at his Swiss home from a near-fatal brain injury he suffered in a skiing accident in the French Alps at Meribel in December 2013.

Reports suggest Schumacher has memory, movement and speech problems.

Privacy

The family, specifically his wife Corinna Schumacher, has carefully guarded Shumacher’s privacy since the accident.

The F1 driver has not been seen in public since the injury and little information has been given publicly on his condition.

“‘Private is private’, as he always said,” Corinna, in a 2021 Netflix documentary titled Schumacher.

“Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.”

Among those who appear in Schumacher are his son Mick – who is now also an F1 racer, his wife Corinna, his father Rolf, and his daughter Gina-Maria.

Career

Schumacher’s seven Formula One titles are equal best alongside Lewis Hamilton. The German recorded 91 Grand Prix victories, second only to Hamilton’s 103.

Born in Hürth to a working-class family, Schumacher started his career in kart racing at age four. He won his first karting title two years later in a kart built from discarded parts.

After his karting success, winning the direct-drive Karting European Championship in 1987 and in several single-seater series, Schumacher made a one-off F1 appearance with Jordan at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.

He was signed by Benetton for the rest of the 1991 season, winning his first and second drivers’ titles consecutively in 1994 and 1995 with the team before moving to Scuderia Ferrari and winning five F1 world championships with the team.

